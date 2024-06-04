Top 5 NHL free agents Chicago Blackhawks must target in 2024 offseason ft. Jake DeBrusk

The Chicago Blackhawks will be one of the most interesting teams to watch this offseason. The rebuilding franchise has found its new face of the franchise in Connor Bedard. Now that the front office has seen what Bedard is capable of at the NHL level, they will look to bolster the roster around him.

As many expected, the Chicago Blackhawks struggled last season, posting a 23-53-6 record. As Connor Bedard enters his sophomore season, the club will have many of their own free agents to either pursue or let walk, including Tyler Johnson and Nikita Zaitsev.

No matter what they decide to do, there will be many intriguing names hitting the open market this summer.

Five free agents the Chicago Blackhawks should pursue this offseason

#1 Jake DeBrusk

The Blackhawks need to improve at nearly every position if they hope to find themselves in playoff contention. One of the perfect free agent targets to pursue is Jake DeBrusk.

The talented winner could be an immediate upgrade for the Blackhawks on both the powerplay and the penalty kill, while also providing Connor Bedard with a top-six caliber scoring winger.

"What an outstanding pass from Jake DeBrusk to space for Pavel Zacha to skate into" - @EvanMarinofsky

#2 Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi is another winger who could be a notable upgrade for Chicago. The gritty forward could not only provide the team with scoring, but his physical style of play could pay dividends for the Blackhawks.

There's a chance that the Toronto Maple Leafs could re-sign Bertuzzi, but the Blackhawks will have enough cap space to potentially outbid them.

#3 Teuvo Teravainen

There was a time earlier in Teuvo Teravainen's career when he looked like the next big star. While he may never have reached the heights some believed he could have, the 29-year-old is coming off a career-high 25 goals for the Hurricanes.

"I’m imagining Teuvo Teravainen in a #Blackhawks jersey again next season. It’s a possibility that Davidson could look at him as a top 6 free-agent signing!" - @Arjun_AJB15

Pairing Teravainen with Bedard could create a potent duo for the Chicago Blackhawks. A return to the team that drafted him could be in the cards and an intriguing fit for both parties.

#4 Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel will be one of the most coveted players in free agency this summer. The talented forward has developed into a prolific scorer in the NHL and will be looking to get paid as one.

Guentzel could not only land a lucrative contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, given their projected cap space, but he could thrive playing alongside Connor Bedard, like he did with Sidney Crosby.

#5 Patrick Kane

Why not rule out a return of one of the best players in franchise history? Patrick Kane has been jumping around teams in recent years, and he may not want to join a rebuilding squad. However, it just so happens that he won three Stanley Cups with this rebuilding franchise.

Kane's best days may be behind him, but he';s still capable of scoring plenty of goals in the right situation. The nostalgia of bringing a club legend would also be a huge victory for Chicago Blackhawks fans.