Top 5 NHL free agents Dallas Stars should target in 2024 offseason feat. Dylan DeMelo

The Dallas Stars’ offseason began following their elimination in game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Dallas had a strong season, finishing second in the league and getting close to reaching the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, as the business side of hockey takes over, the Dallas Stars will turn their attention to the free-agent market. Considering that, here’s a look at five free agents the Dallas Stars could target with the $15 million or so they’ve got in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Top five NHL free agents the Dallas Stars should target in the 2024 offseason

#1 Elias Lindholm

Trending

With Matt Duchene set to hit the market this offseason, the Dallas Stars may be in need of a second-line center.

If the Stars can’t re-sign Duchene, Elias Lindholm could be a solid fit. Lindholm joined the Vancouver Canucks following a trade from Calgary but didn’t have as strong a postseason as most Canucks fans would have hoped for.

In Dallas, Lindholm could find a permanent role on the second line with players like Mason Marchment and Evgeni Dadonov. Of course, Lindholm wouldn’t come cheap. He should get somewhere around $4-5 million per season. If that’s the case, Dallas may need to clear some cap space to sign him.

#2 Tyler Myers

The Stars hope to re-sign Chris Tanev, whom they acquired from the Flames at the trade deadline. Tanev is a strong, right-shot defenseman who played a key role in the Stars’ playoff run.

However, if the Stars can’t re-sign Tanev, Tyler Myers could emerge as an option. The towering defenseman is a right-shot, can play a tough, physical style and can contribute offensively too.

Myers had a $6 million cap hit last season in Vancouver. If Tanev demands more than that on the open market, the Stars could turn to Myers to fill a critical need on their blue line.

#3 Teddy Blueger

The Stars will have holes to fill in their bottom six with players like Joe Pavelski and Craig Smith hitting free agency. As such, Dallas will look to fill those spots with younger, cheaper players. One option that makes sense is Teddy Blueger.

He can play center and wing. He’s tough, speedy and versatile. He notched 28 points in 68 games for Vancouver this past season. His cap hit was $1.9 million, which could work for the Stars if Pavelski doesn’t return or the Stars have trouble re-signing RFAs like Ty Dellandrea.

#4 Brandon Duhaime

Brandon Duhaime is a solid bottom-six forward who can deliver some depth scoring and grit when needed. He chipped in 13 points in 80 for the Colorado Avalanche this past season.

However, Duhaime could play a much more prominent role in Dallas, either as a winger on the third line or a center on the fourth line. Duhaime should cost about $1 million per season, making him a solid pickup at a good price point.

#5 Dylan DeMelo

Even if the Dallas Stars re-sign Tanev, they should pursue Dylan DeMelo. He’s another strong, right-shot defenseman who can score. DeMelo registered 31 points in 82 games for the Winnipeg Jets.

At 31, DeMelo should still have plenty of gas in the tank. He could play on the top pair with Miro Heiskanen or slide into a second-pairing situation with a younger defenseman like Thomas Harley.

DeMelo had a $3.5 million cap hit last season. Even with a raise, the Stars could afford to bring DeMelo and Tanev into the fold.