Top 5 NHL free agents Detroit Red Wings must target in 2024 offseason ft. Jake DeBrusk

The Detroit Red Wings will be entering the offseason with the goal of bolstering their current core in the hopes of returning to the playoffs. Before the team can look into which players they can bring in and help fuel a playoff run, they will need to address the futures of young stars Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider. The pair are both restricted free agents who will be looking for lucrative long-term deals.

Once the Detroit Red Wings determine the futures of Raymond and Seider, they will need to assess the areas on their roster where they can improve. There are a number of talented players slated to hit unrestricted free agency, which could give the Red Wings plenty of options this summer.

A look at 5 free agents that the Detroit Red Wings should pursue this offseason

#1 - Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk will be one of the most coveted wingers hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. The 27-year-old has developed into a reliable goal-scoring source for the Boston Bruins throughout his career. There will likely be a number of teams interested in DeBrusk's service, however, if the Red Wings are able to secure his signature, he could be a massive boost for the team.

#2 - Chris Tanev

Although the Red Wings may be looking for younger players, at 34-year-old, Chris Tanev could be an important signing for the team. The elite shot-blocker and shutdown defender could help Detroit achieve their short-term goals, while also taking on a mentor role with some of the team's young defenders. His experience and toughness could be invaluable to the Red Wings.

#3 - Viktor Arvidsson

There is a chance that the Detroit Red Wings will lose a number of key wingers in free agency, including Patrick Kane, David Perron, and Daniel Sprong. Enter Viktor Arvidsson, who could step into a top-six role for the Red Wings. Arvidsson was limited to only 18 games last season, but in those games, he was able to rack up 6 goals and 9 assists for the Los Angeles Kings.

#4 - Max Domi

One of the areas that the Red Wings need to improve upon is their physicality. Not only can Max Domi help chip in offensively, but he could provide the Red Wings with some grit. The edge that Domi plays with could go a long way when it comes to the postseason.

#5 - Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair is another winger that the Detroit Red Wings could target this summer. An underrated scorer, Duclair racked up 24 goals last season between the Tampa Bay Lightning and San Jose Sharks. Duclair could be an affordable option for Detroit on the wing, especially if the likes of Kane and Perron depart in free agency.

