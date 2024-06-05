Top 5 NHL free agents Montreal Canadiens must target in 2024 offseason ft. Teuvo Teravainen

It was a disappointing 2023–24 season for the Montreal Canadiens, to say the least. The historic franchise endured a difficult year, posting a 30-36-16 record, which led to a last-place finish in the Atlantic Division. The disappointing result will lead to an interesting offseason for the club as they look to return to playoff contention sooner rather than later.

"Cole Caulfield the man you are" - @johnsmarino_

The Montreal Canadiens will enter the offseason to bolster the roster around some of their young stars, such as Cole Caulfield and Nick Suzuki. Aside from pursuing free agents and exploring the trade market, the Canadiens also own the 5th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could affect their offseason plans.

Regardless of what the Canadiens do at the NHL Draft, the club is expected to have roughly $9,000,000 in cap space entering free agency. Although they are not expected to be swimming in cash, they have more than enough to make several upgrades to their roster.

Here's a closer look at 5 free agents that the Montreal Canadiens should pursue this offseason

#1: Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen will be one of the most appealing wingers available in free agency, as the 29-year-old has been an effective playmaker and scorer throughout his career. If the Canadiens were looking to make a big swing at upgrading their offense, the former Carolina Hurricanes forward could be the best fit on the club's top lines while also earning a realistic salary for the Canadiens.

"6. Avalanche @ Hurricanes 02/08/24. A pass from Teuvo Teravainen allows Martin Necas to score a first period natural hat trick on just the Hurricanes’ fourth shot in the game." - @Lachyfan101_

#2: Chris Tanev

The Canadiens could also benefit from adding a steady defensive defenseman to their blueline core. Enter Chris Tanev, who proved himself to be incredibly valuable for the Dallas Stars throughout the postseason. Tanev, an elite shot blocker and shutdown defender, is the type of defenseman that can improve any roster.

#3: Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene could be an older, more cost-effective target for the club if they are unable to land Teuvo Teravainen. The 33-year-old is coming off yet another productive season, which saw him post 25 goals and 40 assists for the Dallas Stars this year. Duchene is coming off a $3,000,000 deal, so he could be in line for a similar one with the Montreal Canadiens. This would allow the club to build up elsewhere.

#4: Tyler Myers

Tyler Myers could be another defensive option for the Montreal Canadiens. The 6-foot-8 behemoth has been an imposing force throughout his NHL career, while also contributing on the offensive side of the rink. The question around Myers will be the salary he is seeking, given the fact that he made $6,000,000 last season. At nearly 35 years old, it's unlikely that he will reach that number again.

"Dhaliwal reports he believes Tyler Myers deal when done, looks like a 2-3 year range, a tad under $3M AAV #canucks" - @BuckFoston_

#5: Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair could be an intriguing forward for the Montreal Canadiens. The Quebec native could not only provide the team with some depth scoring, but he could also be an asset on the powerplay for the struggling squad. Duclair is another talented forward who would not force Montreal to break the bank, which could go a long way toward returning to contention.