Top 5 NHL free agents New York Islanders must target in 2024 offseason ft. Jake Guentzel

The New York Islanders enter this offseason with several questions across their lineup. The team’s disappointing first-round playoff exit showed the Isles’ struggles.

While the Islanders have pieces in place to be successful, they lack scoring and defensive depth to compete with the big clubs in the Metro division.

CapFriendly reported the Islanders have a little over $6 million in cap space. The Isles also lack any big-name players to hit free agency.

The team wants to target players who can rebuild the fourth line, add depth to scoring and address defensive issues, especially on the bottom pairing.

Top 5 free agents the New York Islanders must target

#1: Jake Guentzel

Guentzel went to the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Penguins. His impact was immediately felt in Carolina, helping the Canes get to the second round. However, the Canes could not get past the New York Rangers.

While speculation suggests that Guentzel will return to Pittsburgh via free agency, that’s not guaranteed. So, there is a possibility that Guentzel could sign elsewhere.

Enter the New York Islanders.

Guentzel had a $6 million cap hit in 2023-24. It seems natural to assume he would get a raise. However, Guentzel is 29, and teams may not want to spend more than $6 million a season over a max-term deal.

The signing would be worth the risk if the Islanders sign Guentzel for at least $6 million over three or four years. Signing Guentzel means the Isles get a top-six winger addressing the crucial need for more scoring.

#2: Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk is another talented winger who could easily slot into the Islanders’ top six. He offers plenty of upside with a relatively low cap hit. DeBrusk made $4 per season on his last deal.

DeBrusk should continue to deliver the 20+ goals per season he’s scored throughout his career. If he does that, the Islanders could solve their scoring depth issues while adding punch to the top six.

#3: Matt Dumba

Dumba was a deadline acquisition for the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, he underachieved during his tenure in Tampa. While he played fairly well with the Arizona Coyotes before the trade to Tampa, Dumba did not show the offensive talent he once possessed.

Dumba looks like a good third-pairing option for the Isles. He could make a good duo with Mike Rielly, assuming the Isles could resign Reilly to a reasonable contract. The math could work on a deal with Dumba if he signs a long-term deal below his previous $3.9 million cap hit.

#4: Joel Edmundson

Like Dumba, Edmundson was a deadline pickup, going to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Edmundson is a big, tough defenseman who can play hard minutes. However, the biggest drawback of Edmundson is his injury history.

Edmundson could provide a solid bottom-pairing option to help the New York Islanders solidify a style consistent with coach Patrick Roy’s structured mentality.

#5: Kasperi Kapanen

Kapanen has failed to live up to his first-round draft pick potential. He has played well occasionally, scoring 20+ goals a few times in his career. However, Kapanen has failed to become a solid contributor to the teams he’s played for.

Kapanen is still young enough to show some upside. He could slide in the New York Islanders' middle six, instantly providing speed and agility to the third line.

Also, Kapanen could slide down to the fourth line and play with Casey Cizikas. Such a combo could give the Isles flexibility, especially when injuries hit.