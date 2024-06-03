Top 5 NHL free agents New York Rangers must target in 2024 offseason ft. Jonathan Marchessault

It will be an interesting offseason for the New York Rangers. After falling short of making their first Stanley Cup appearance since the 2013-14 season, the club finds themselves on the cusp of glory. Nevertheless, the front office will likely look to add a missing piece or two who they feel could be difference-makers.

The New York Rangers will have a few of their own contract questions to answer before entering the open market.

Not only do the Rangers have some veterans becoming unrestricted free agents such as Blake Wheeler, but they also have a few notable restricted free agents, including Ryan Lindgren and Kaapo Kakko.

However, after determining their plans with some of their current players, there will be plenty of intriguing names on the open market. With the Rangers' core of Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad locked up for the foreseeable future, the front office will look to maximize their championship window.

Top five free agents the New York Rangers must target this offseason

#1 Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault will enter free agency as one of the most intriguing players on the open market.

The talented center has developed into a star for the Vegas Golden Knights, posting 42 goals and 27 assists last season. The Rangers will have an estimated $11 million in cap space before re-signing any players, which they could use to load up on an offensive star like Marchessault.

#2 Warren Foegele

Warren Foegele is coming off the best season of his career, posting 20 goals and 21 assists for the Edmonton Oilers this year.

An underrated depth scorer for the Oilers, Foegele could be an excellent boost to the New York Rangers lineup. Although he has struggled this postseason, his contributions, coupled with his likely affordable contract make him an intriguing addition for New York.

#3 Jake Debrusk

Jake Debrusk will be one of the most coveted wingers in the 2024 free-agent class.

Debrusk has been a key player for the Boston Bruins throughout his career, serving on both the powerplay and the penalty kill for one of the top teams in the NHL. His aggressive style of play and talent would make him an asset next to some of the Rangers' biggest stars.

#4 Chris Tanev

The New York Rangers lineup is loaded with ultra-skilled players who can help the team score at any moment. One of the areas where the team could improve is on the blue-collar, gritty side of the puck.

Tanev had been an essential lockdown defender for the Dallas Stars on their run to the Western Conference Finals. Tanev could be an optimal replacement for Erik Gustafsson, who is also set to become an unrestricted free agent.

#5 Steven Stamkos

The biggest name hitting unrestricted free agency this summer is Steven Stamkos. The Tampa Bay Lightning legend will be sought after by nearly every team looking to bolster their front-line offense, including the New York Rangers. The Rangers could be an incredible landing spot for Stamkos if he decided that he wanted to move on from the Lightning.

This would not only strengthen the New York Rangers across the board, but it would also take a major piece away from one of their top competitors in the Eastern Conference. The 'Steven Stamkos Sweepstakes' will be one to watch this summer.