Top 5 NHL free agents Toronto Maple Leafs must target in 2024 offseason ft. Brandon Montour

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering an important offseason for the franchise following another disappointing postseason exit. After entering the playoffs as one of the top clubs in the Eastern Conference, the Leafs were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Bruins.

Now, after replacing former coach Sheldon Keefe with Craig Berube, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not waited for the end of the playoffs to plan for next season. The team will have many questions with some of their own free agents, like Tyler Bertuzzi and Mark Giordano. They will also undoubtedly be looking at the open market to bolster their roster for the 2024-25 season.

Five free agents the Toronto Maple Leafs should pursue

#1 Brandon Montour

Brandon Montour might be the most interesting defenseman who could hit unrestricted free agency.

A stalwart on the blue line for the Florida Panthers, Montour would be the perfect addition to a Toronto Maple Leafs looking to get stronger on the backend. The only question will be his salary, which could complicate matters.

#2 Matt Duchene

There is a realistic chance that the Leafs do not resign both Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi which could hurt the team's scoring depth.

That's not to mention a potential trade of Mitch Marner, which would drastically affect the team's playmaking. Matt Duchene could be the ideal veteran addition to fill the potential void left by the players mentioned above.

#3 Brady Skjei

Brady Skjei has been a steady contributor for the Carolina Hurricanes over the past few seasons.

Skjei's ability to stay on the ice might be one of the most intriguing parts of his game for the Maple Leafs, as the veteran has only missed three games in the past as many seasons. His offensive upside also makes him a solid target this offseason.

#4 Brett Pesce

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely find themselves in the mix for Brett Pesce, as the club will be looking to bolster their blue line.

Pesce would provide the Leafs with some much-needed stability on the backend with the ability to kill penalties. It would not be surprising to see the Leafs pursue the defenseman.

#5 Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli could be a more physical replacement for the Leafs if they were to lose Marner, Domi or Bertuzzi.

Toffoli has been an elite goal-scoring threat at every one of his NHL stops, posting 33 goals this season with the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets. He would not only provide the Leafs with a goalscoring boost but also some grit that could be beneficial during a postseason run.