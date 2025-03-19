Top 5 NHL players who have most points with one team ft. Sidney Crosby

There aren't a lot of "lifers" in the NHL. During a player's career, they will inevitably play for a different team at some point. It could be the result of a trade, a free agency foray, or the decision to stave off retirement despite the team not needing them anymore, forcing a move.

Ad

Still, there are plenty of players who spend a lot of time with one team, racking up a lot of points. Sidney Crosby is an example of a lifer with his team, but Wayne Gretzky is an example of the opposite. Both land on the all-time list of point leaders for a single franchise, though.

NHL point leaders with one team

5) Sidney Crosby

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sidney Crosby is the only active player on this list, so he's the only one that can change his status. He actually just did so, adding his 24th goal of the season. That single point was enough to tie him for fourth place (1,669) in terms of points for a single franchise.

Crosby has spent all 20 seasons in Pittsburgh. Despite rampant trade rumors, he's still there and still racking up points with one team. He's nearing retirement, but at least for this season, he can continue to score and potentially move up even higher on this list.

Ad

4) Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky scored 1,669 points with one team (Imagn)

Wayne Gretzky has 2,857 points (894 goals and an astonishing 1,963 assists). That is the all-time NHL record, and it's difficult to imagine anyone topping it. However, the most points he scored with one team was 1,669 with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

He spent nine seasons with them, and he recorded the same amount of points in those nine years that Crosby has for his entire 20-year tenure. Gretzky also played for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and St. Louis Blues.

3) Mario Lemieux

Mario Lemieux ranks third on this list (Imagn)

The second Penguins star to land on this list, Mario Lemieux scored more points than Crosby in fewer seasons. He played 17 years with the Penguins, and he racked up 1,723 points during those years.

Ad

Lemieux did not play for any other NHL teams, so this is his career point total. He got it on the back of 690 goals and 1,033 assists. He led the league in points six times during those 17 seasons.

2) Steve Yzerman

Steve Yzerman played 22 seasons (Imagn)

One of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, Steve Yzerman ranks second on this list and second in his franchise history. The former Detroit Red Wings star scored 1,755 points in 22 seasons with the Wings.

Ad

He was also a lifer, and he came out of retirement after the 2004-05 season to return and added 34 points to his resume. He had 692 goals and 1,063 assists in total.

1) Gordie Howe

Gordie Howe played 26 seasons overall (Imagn)

Gordie Howe played 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He played one season outside the franchise, so his career total (1,850) is not quite the same as his Red Wings total (1,809). Still, he ranks first all-time and first in his franchise's history with points for one team.

Howe did this on the back of 786 goals and 1,023 assists. He had one of the longest NHL careers, landing him the top spot on this list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama