Top 5 NHL rookies to watch out for in 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs ft. Matt Rempe

After the weekend, the Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing, with only four teams left to begin their series. Even though we are only two days into a two-month journey, there have already been some crazy games.

There's been plenty of action, from the shootout between the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche to the Boston Bruins dominating the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Even though Calder Trophy favorites Connor Bedard and Brock Faber are not skating in the Stanley Cup playoffs, several other rookies will step into the spotlight while helping their teams win a championship.

Top 5 NHL rookies to watch in the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs

#5 Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Matthew Knies played 80 games during the regular season. He bounced around in the lineup, currently slotting into the second line with the Maple Leafs with William Nylander out of action.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs

During his rookie season, he collected 35 points, 15 goals and 20 assists, finishing with a solid plus-nine rating while averaging 13:41 a night.

In Game 1 against the Bruins, he skated just 10:31 and was a minus-two, but it was his first taste of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He could become one of the unsung heroes helping Toronto win the series.

#4 Will Cuylle (New York Rangers)

Will Cuylle made an unexpected debut on Broadway in 2023-24 and stuck around, skating in 81 games, compiling 21 points (13 goals and eight helpers). He finished the season with a minus-three rating.

The 22-year-old averaged 11:08 a night during the season and skated only 10:00 in the first game of the New York Rangers—Washington Capitals series. He got his name on the scoresheet with a penalty.

Like the Maple Leafs, the Rangers have several superstar players like Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider. However, role players like Cuylle help the best players win Stanley Cups.

#3 Kyle MacLean (New York Islanders)

Kyle MacLean skated in only 32 games, earning a call-up to the New York Islanders midway through January. During his brief stint in the NHL, he scored nine points, four goals, five assists and an impressive plus-five.

Kyle MacLean, New York Islanders

In the Islanders' first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, MacLean scored the team's only goal in the 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Interestingly, he skated 12:10 in Game 1, which is over two minutes more per game than his season average of 10:05.

Considering New York doesn't have a superstar lineup, someone like MacLean could be the difference between elimination and advancement.

#2 John Beecher (Boston Bruins)

Everyone is interested in how David Pastrnak, Jeremy Swayman, and Charlie McAvoy perform when the Bruins play. However, John Beecher scored their first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Beecher has been in and out of the Boston lineup all season, playing in just 52 games and scoring 10 points on seven goals. He averaged 10:37 a night and was minus-six.

In Game 1, he scored his first goal since Mar. 30, earning extra playing for his efforts, finishing the evening at 12:00.

#1 Matt Rempe (New York Rangers)

NHL fans across the league couldn't wait to see Matt Rempe debut in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and he didn't disappoint, scoring the game's first goal.

After 17 regular season games, Rempe scored just two points (goal and assist), collecting 71 penalty minutes thanks to several fighting majors.

The Stanley Cup playoffs are all about physical play, which is Rempe's calling card. No one expects him to score goals, but when he does, it ignites the fans and his teammates to play even better.

