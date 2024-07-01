Top 5 NHL stars up for grabs in free agency 2024 ft. Steven Stamkos

NHL free agency is set to begin on July 1 at noon Eastern and there are plenty of high-level players available, including future Hall of Famer Steven Stamkos. Free agency is time for NHL teams to sign impact players to help bolster their roster and give them a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Here are the top five NHL players available:

Top 5 NHL stars up for grabs in free agency 2024

#1 Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos has been the face of the franchise for the Tampa Bay Lightning since he was selected first overall in 2008. Stamkos helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, but after the Lightning signed Jake Guentzel, it appears Stamkos won't be back.

Trending

Last year, Stamkos recorded 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points in 79 games.

#2 Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault is set to enter free agency (IMAGN)

Jonathan Marchessault was a key member of the Vegas Golden Knights, which won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

After the season ended, all signs pointed to an extension happening, but Marchessault and the Golden Knights couldn't come to terms, and the skilled forward will now hit free agency.

Marchessault is one of the top free agents available and will have plenty of suitors after him.

Last season, Marchessault recorded 42 goals and 27 assists for 69 points in 82 games.

#3 Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes

Brady Skjei is the top defenseman available (IMAGN)

Brady Skjei, one of the top defensemen, will hit the open market on July 1.

Skjei has been with the Carolina Hurricanes since 2020 and has been a key player on defense for them. Last season, he recorded 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 80 games.

Skjei is expected to have multiple teams, including Carolina, looking to sign him.

#4 Brandon Montour, Florida Panthers

Brandon Montour is a pending free agent (IMAGN)

Brandon Montour recently won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, who held their parade on June 30. The defenseman will hit the open market at noon Eastern.

Montour is expected to get a lengthy contract, as several teams have shown interest in him. Last season with Florida, he recorded eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games.

#5 Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm is a pending free agent (IMAGN)

Elias Lindholm will be hitting the open market after the Vancouver Canucks traded for him at the deadline.

Lindholm struggled at times to fit in with the Canucks lineup. The Boston Bruins are among the teams interested in him.

Lindholm recorded 15 goals and 29 assists for 44 points in 75 games between the Calgary Flames and Canucks last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback