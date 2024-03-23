Top 5 NHL stars with longest home points streak in league history ft. Wayne Gretzky, Nathan MacKinnon and more

The NHL has witnessed some of the most formidable players carving their names into the record books with remarkable feats. Among these records, the longest home points streaks stand as a testament to consistency and skill.

Here are the top 5 longest home-point streaks in league history:

1. Wayne Gretzky (1988-89) - 40 Games

The "Great One" tops this exclusive list with an astonishing 40-game home points streak while playing for the Los Angeles Kings.

2. Nathan MacKinnon (2023-2024) - 33 Games

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is tied for the second-longest home points streak in NHL history. MacKinnon achieved this record during their recent 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with a goal and an assist. MacKinnon is still active, so he has a chance to catch Gretzky.

3. Wayne Gretzky (1985-86) - 33 Games

Gretzky appears again, this time with the Edmonton Oilers, his first NHL team. His 33-game streak during the mid-'80s further cements his legacy.

4. Guy Lafleur (1978-79) - 32 Games

Nicknamed "The Flower," Guy Lafleur dazzled Montreal Canadiens fans with a 32-game stretch of consistent point-scoring.

5. Bryan Trottier (1981-82) - 31 Games

Bryan Trottier rounds out the top five with a 31-game streak for the New York Islanders.

These extraordinary streaks highlight the blend of talent, tenacity and resilience required to excel in the NHL. With Colorado contending again, MacKinnon should keep the streak going and continue climbing the ranks.

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar’s thoughts on Nathan MacKinnon’s ongoing point streak

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar shared his thoughts on Nathan MacKinnon's point streak after the game against the Blue Jackets.

“I love coaching the guy because he brings an intensity and a drive to his game that's like unmatched in my opinion in the League.”

“The streak is a result of all the hard work and dedication that he brings to the game on a nightly basis. There's not a guy on that bench that didn't know he hadn't had a point yet, and then when he got it, everyone was pretty happy.”

The Avalanche (45-20-5) next face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at Ball Arena.