Top 5 NHL teams that earned the most revenue in 2023 ft. Toronto Maple Leafs 

The NHL has seen financial growth every year as the league is now at 32 teams. But there are several markets that are much bigger than others.

Visual Capitalist released a graphic showing the top five NHL teams that made the most revenue during the 2022-23 NHL season. The numbers are backed by Forbes.

Top 5 NHL teams that earned the most revenue in 2023

#T4. Montreal Canadiens, $265 million

The Montreal Canadiens were tied for the fourth-most revenue during the 2022-23 NHL season with $265 million.

It isn't a surprise that the Canadiens are among the top five as Montreal is a big market and is an original six team. Despite the Canadiens not making the playoffs during the 2022-23 NHL season, fans still showed out to attend games and buy merchandise which led to the team making $265 million in revenue.

#T4. New York Rangers, $265 million

The New York Rangers tied the Montreal Canadiens with $265 million in revenue during the 2022-23 NHL season.

New York, like Montreal, is in a big market and is an original six team, which helps add to the value. Being one of the more well-known teams in the NHL leads to plenty of merchandise being bought which helps the revenue.

Also, last season, the Rangers made the playoffs which helped their revenue.

#3. Los Angeles Kings, $279 million

The Los Angeles Kings made the third-most revenue in the NHL at $279 million during the 2022-23 season, which was a bit of a surprise.

Although the Kings made the playoffs, LA is not known as a major hockey market, and it is also not an original six team.

#T1. Edmonton Oilers, $281 million

The Edmonton Oilers had $281 million in revenue in 2022-23, which was tied for highest revenue in the NHL.

Edmonton has one of the biggest superstars in the NHL in Connor McDavid who helped merchandise sales, while the Oilers also made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Edmonton is a hotbed for hockey, so it isn't a surprise it is in the top five.

#T1. Toronto Maple Leafs, $281 million

The Toronto Maple Leafs were tied with the Edmonton Oilers in making $281 million in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Toronto is arguably the biggest market in the NHL, so it being atop this list is not a surprise. The Maple Leafs sellout their arena every night, and ticket prices are expensive, so it isn't a surprise Toronto makes the most revenue in the NHL.