With this year's Stanley Cup playoffs around the corner, most postseason spots have already been decided. However, a couple of slots remain available, keeping some teams in the hunt as the season goes down to the wire.

Among the teams that have clinched, some stand out as consistent contenders. These clubs have maintained a high level of regular-season success, translating that dominance into consecutive playoff appearances.

The longest current active streak, including this year's playoffs, sits at eight. That streak pales in comparison to the all-time streak held by the Boston Bruins stands at 29 seasons, from 1967-68 to 1995-96.

Nevertheless, some teams on this list have the pieces in place to remain playoff contenders for years to come. Over time, perhaps they can challenge the Bruins for the all-time postseason appearance streak.

Top 5 NHL teams with longest active Stanley Cup playoff streaks

#5. Carolina Hurricanes

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes missed the playoffs was in the 2016-17 season. Since then, the club has dominated the Metropolitan Division for the last six seasons.

The Canes last won the Stanley Cup in 2005-06 but haven't been back to the conference finals since then. The team punched their ticket for the playoffs this season and will face the New York Islanders in the first round as things stand.

#4. Tampa Bay Lightning

Two Stanley Cups and a trip to the Finals say it all for the Bolts. Their current streak sits at seven seasons. During that span, the team has won the Atlantic Division twice, taken a Presidents' Trophy, and made it to two Conference Finals.

The Lightning locked up a wildcard spot this season and will likely meet the top-seeded Boston Bruins in the first round.

#3. Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche hold the number three spot with a seven-year streak. The club took home the cup in 2021-22 during this stretch. The Avs were unceremoniously ousted in the first round by the Seattle Kraken last season.

This year's club, led by Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon, looks to return to glory with a revamped cast of characters. Their likely first-round opponent will be the Winnipeg Jets.

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Led by superstar Auston Matthews, the Leafs' streak sits at eight seasons. Emerging from a painful rebuild, the club has found consistent regular-season success under coach Sheldon Keefe.

However, the Buds have only made it past the first round once during the streak. The club looks to face the Florida Panthers in the first round. The Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967.

#1. Boston Bruins

The top team in the Atlantic leads the list at eight seasons, making the postseason since the 2015-2016 campaign. The Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011. David Pastrnak and captain Brad Marchand lead a tough, talented and determined team looking to recapture its past glory.

The Bruins will likely face the Lightning in what looks to be an epic first-round showdown. Could the Lightning upset the Bruins? One thing is certain: this series is the best first-round matchup this season.