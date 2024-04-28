Top 5 NHL teams with the most losses in Stanley Cup playoff series ft. New York Rangers

The NHL is known for some teams that won and triumphed over defeat. This article will explore the top five NHL franchises that suffered the most losses in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Top 5 NHL teams with the most losses in Stanley Cup playoff series

1. Boston Bruins (346 losses)

Boston Bruins, a part of the Original Six NHL team, have lost in 346 Stanley Cup playoff series. However, the club with an illustrious past has six Stanley Cups in its trophy case. Additionally, it ties itself for the fourth position with the Chicago Blackhawks, another iconic team.

The Bruins were established in 1924 and are regular contenders.

2. Montreal Canadiens (326 losses)

The Montreal Canadiens have 326 losses in the Stanley Cup playoff series. This makes them stand out, primarily due to their longevity in the League. The Canadiens, founded in 1909, are the oldest continuously operating professional hockey team. Their 24 Stanley Cup championships remind us of their enduring tradition and huge fan base.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs (305 losses)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have 305 losses in the Stanley Cup playoff series. They previously played for the Toronto St. Patricks and Toronto Arenas. Nonetheless, they have 13 Stanley Cup titles, second only to the Canadiens. The Maple Leafs have a rich history, having two impressive dynasties (1947 to 1951 and 1962 to 1967) and strong rivalry with several NHL franchises.

4. Detroit Red Wings (296 losses)

Detroit Red Wings, regarded as one of the top-tier teams in the NHL, have 296 losses in the Stanley Cup playoff series. On the other hand, they won 11 Stanley Cup championships, the most for any US-based team. The local folks even lovingly call the team "Hockeytown," as it is a legend that never ceases to amaze the fans with its rich traditions.

5. New York Rangers (280 losses)

The New York Rangers, also from the Original Six, have 280 losses in the Stanley Cup playoff series. Established in 1926, they quickly found success under the leadership of the legendary Lester Patrick. He helped the team win Stanley Cups in only its second season.