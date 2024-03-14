With the NHL Trade Deadline in the rearview, the next chance for teams to improve their roster is in free agency this summer.

Although the focus for some teams is the playoffs, other teams are already looking at the Draft and free agency.

Entering the 2024 NHL free agency, there are some high-level players available.

Top 5 pending NHL free agents

#5. Noah Hanifin, D, Vegas

Noah Hanifin was traded from Calgary to Vegas at the deadline as he is a pending free agent.

Hanifin will be one of the top defensemen available in free agency, but whether or not he even gets there is uncertain. Vegas has already reportedly shown interest in re-signing him, so there is a chance Hanifin doesn't even get to the open market.

#4. Elias Lindholm, C, Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks went out and traded for Elias Lindholm but so far it hasn't worked out.

There were rumors that Lindholm could be dealt at the deadline as he hasn't fit in well with the Canucks. With that, all signs point to him hitting free agency this summer and leaving Vancouver.

Lindholm has recorded seven points in 17 games with the Canucks since the trade.

#3. Brandon Montour, D, Florida

Brandon Montour is a pending free agent

Brandon Montour has been a key player for the Florida Panthers this season and will be highly sought after in free agency.

Montour is in the final year of his deal which is paying him $3,500,000. He will get a hefty raise this offseason but the Panthers will no doubt want to keep him.

Montour has 27 points in 50 games this season with Florida.

#2. Jake Guentzel, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes traded for pending free agent Jake Guentzel at the trade deadline.

Guentzel is expected to hit the open market this summer and will be highly sought after.

Guentzel is just 29 so he's hitting the prime of his career. This season, he has played in 51 games and has recorded 52 points.

#1. Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart is the top free agent available as of right now, but all signs point to him re-signing with the Florida Panthers.

“That’s obviously the goal — that’s from both sides. We both made that clear. So, time will tell, but that’s Option A for sure,” Reinhart said, via Sportsnet. "We both know where each other stands. We both know we want to get something done. And we’re both comfortable with how it’s going, so it’s not distracting me by any means. And I think when you’re trying to build something we’re trying to in Florida, some things take time."

But, until that deal is official, Reinhart is a pending free agent and would be the top player available.