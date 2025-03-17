Top 5 Round 1 matchups fans would love to see in 2025 NHL Playoffs

The NHL Playoffs are on the horizon and fans are paying close attention to the standings to understand the permutations of potential first round matchups.

As it stands, some epic games could line up, given the media narratives and player talents. So, let’s take a look at the top five first-round matchups for this year’s NHL Playoffs.

Top 5 first-round matchups in 2025 NHL Playoffs

#5 Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers

If the regular season ended today, the Washington Capitals — the Eastern Conference's top seed — would meet the New York Rangers, the second wildcard team. This inter-divisional matchup has all the earmarks of an epic showdown.

Last season, the Rangers - the Metro Division winners - swept the Capitals as the second wildcard seed. The tables have now flipped, and Washington may get a chance to exact revenge on the Rangers. Fans can expect a hard-hitting series filled with plenty of skill on both sides if the showdown is finalized.

#4 Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Given their positions on the Atlantic Division points table, the #2 Tampa Bay Lightning and #3 Toronto Maple Leafs could play in the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Known as a contest that goes down to the wire, Toronto won the last playoff series 4-2.

#3 Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings - as it stands - are headed to play in the first round of the 2025 NHL Playoffs, which will be held in the Western Conference. Last season, the Oilers defeated the Kings in five games.

The last time the Kings beat the Oilers was in the first round of the 1989 NHL Playoffs during Wayne Gretzky’s first year in Tinseltown. As such, the Kings are poised to enter the series with a chip on their shoulder. Fans can expect one of the hardest-fought matchups between two bitter divisional rivals.

#2 Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

While the Panthers are poised to win the Atlantic Division and thereby sidestep meeting Tampa in the first round, the Toronto Maple Leafs could rally to win the division. If that’s the case, the Panthers and Lightning could meet in the first round, making it the tightest matchup.

Both the Panthers and Lightning play stifling, hard-checking defensive systems. Such a series would make goals at a premium while star players must be the difference-makers on the ice. Sadly, if this matchup comes to fruition, one of the most talented teams in the league will have an early playoff exit.

#1 Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars

The most exciting first-round matchup of the 2025 NHL Playoffs is tipped to be the Dallas Stars against the Colorado Avalanche. The reason? Former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen — now playing with the Dallas Stars - will face his former team in what could seem like a Hollywood movie story.

The Colorado Avalanche's explosive firepower vs. the Dallas Stars' stingy defensive wall could make this one of the best playoff series in a long time.

