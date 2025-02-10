Top 5 storylines to watch out for at NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off 2025

The NHL is on break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which takes place in Montreal and Boston from Wednesday until Feb. 20.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is the return of best-on-best hockey as Canada, the USA, Finland and Sweden will compete in a tournament, which many view as a tune-up before the Olympics next year.

Ahead of the tournament, here are five storylines to watch.

#1. How competitive will it be?

The biggest question and storyline surrounding the 4 Nations Face-Off is how seriously players will take it.

This new tournament doesn't have any history behind it, like the Olympics, which every player cares about. It's also not truly best-on-best as only four countries are playing in it.

With that, many have wondered if players will go full out or try to stay healthy, given many players are focused on winning the Stanley Cup.

#2. Who starts for Canada?

Canada and the USA are the favorites to win the 4 Nations Face-Off, but the big storyline around Canada is goaltending.

Canada selected Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault as their goalies. Montembeault will likely be the third goalie, but who starts between Hil and Binnington will be a massive decision that could decide the tournament.

#3. McDavid finally plays best-on-best

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, and the 4 Nations Face-Off will be the first chance he has to put on a Canada jersey in a best-on-best tournament.

If Sidney Crosby plays, it will also be the first time that McDavid, Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon will play on the same team, which will be cool to watch.

#4. Can an underdog pull it off?

Sweden and Finland, especially Finland, are the underdogs in this tournament, and many are ruling them out.

Finland has been ravaged by injuries, especially on their blue line, which has hindered their chances to win. If Sweden can knock off Canada or the USA, it would be a massive storyline, as many are already locking in a Canada-USA final.

#5. Will this be a one-off?

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a tune-up before the Olympics and many have wondered if this will be a regular tournament.

However, it will likely come down to the fans' support, and if the players take it seriously, they will decide if this tournament will happen again.

