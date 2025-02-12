Top 5 youngest players playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Leo Carlsson 

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament features NHL veterans like Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand. While each of the four teams boasts established players, considerable young talent will also be on display.

Top 5 youngest players playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off

#1. Leo Carlsson - Sweden - 20 years old

The youngest player in the tournament is Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, who is playing in just his second NHL campaign.

Taken with the second overall pick by the Ducks in 2023, Carlsson has recorded nine goals and 10 assists this season. In 103 career games, he has 21 goals and 27 assists.

#2. Brock Faber - USA - 22 years old

A Minnesota native who plays for the Minnesota Wild, Brock Faber is the youngest player selected to play in the tournament for Team USA.

He played for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings 45th overall in 2020. His rights were traded to the Wild in exchange for Kevin Fiala in June 2022. In 136 career NHL games, Faber has 14 goals and 55 assists.

Last year, he signed an eight-year, $68 million extension with the Wild.

#3. Jake Sanderson - USA - 22 years old

Team USA chose the Ottawa Senators defenseman to replace Quinn Hughes, who could not play in the tournament due to injury.

A native of Montana, Sanderson was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft by the Senators and has recorded 19 goals and 86 assists in 211 NHL games.

#4. Seth Jarvis - Canada - 23 years old

Hailing from Winnipeg, Jarvis is the youngest center to play for Team Canada in the tournament.

Taken with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Jarvis has 22 goals and 23 assists this season.

In 280 career NHL games, Jarvis has 86 goals and 105 assists.

#5. Anton Lundell - Finland - 23 years old

The Florida Panthers selected Lundell with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and he won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2024.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Lundell has 13 goals and 23 assists this season.

In 272 career NHL games, Lundell has recorded 56 goals and 92 assists.

