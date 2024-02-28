Top UFAs set to be available as NHL Trade Deadline day approaches ft. Noah Hanifin and more

The NHL trade deadline is scheduled for March 8th. This is the last day for teams to improve their roster before the playoffs. Generally, players who get traded on the deadline are pending free agents from teams that won't make the playoffs.

Ahead of March 8, there are plenty of pending free agents available.

Top UFAs set to be dealt ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

#1) Noah Hanifin, D, Calgary Flames

Arguably the top player available is Noah Hanifin, a defenseman for the Calgary Flames. Hanifin is a pending free agent and plans on signing with a team in the States this summer, so all signs point to the Flames dealing him.

Hanifin has 34 points in 59 games for Calgary this season.

#2) Chris Tanev, D, Calgary Flames

Chris Tanev is a pending free agent

Chris Tanev, like his teammate Noah Hanifin, is a pending free agent and all signs point to him being dealt by March 8. Tanev is getting plenty of interest from several teams, as he is a physical defender who is a perfect player for playoff hockey.

Tanev has 14 points in 56 games this season but is more known for his defensive ability and physical presence.

#3) Jake Guentzel, LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel is currently injured

Jake Guentzel is one of the more interesting names available ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Guentzel is currently injured, but he could still be moved ahead of March 8 as he is a pending free agent.

The forward has been a Pittsburgh Penguin for his entire career, but with the Penguins outside of a playoff spot, he will be highly sought after by several playoff-bound teams as he would be a top-six forward who can score.

This season, Guentzel has recorded 52 points.

#4) Adam Henrique, C. Anaheim Ducks

Adam Henrique is one of the top centers available

Adam Henrique is a pending free agent and is the top center available ahead of the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. Henrique would be a perfect third-line center on a playoff-bound team, as he can shut down opposing players while chipping in with some offense.

This season, Henrique has 38 points in 57 games.

#5) Sean Walker, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Walker has 22 points

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers being in a playoff spot, pending free-agent defenseman Sean Walker could be traded at the deadline.

Walker is highly sought after by several teams as he adds some offense to the back end and is a good puck-moving defenseman. Walker has 22 points in 60 games with the Flyers this season.