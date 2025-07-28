Toronto Maple Leafs' 3 worst value contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Morgan Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL again this season.

Ad

However, Toronto has some bad contracts on the books, which hinder its salary cap. The Maple Leafs are looking to trade some of them, but right now, here are the three worst value contracts on the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs' 3 worst value contracts

#1, Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly signed an eight-year, $60 million deal, but still has five years left on the deal.

The defenseman is earning $7.5 million per season and has a full no-movement clause, meaning he can't be traded if he doesn't want to be, and he has made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto.

Ad

Trending

Rielly's play has taken a massive hit as he was removed from running the power play, and he looked to be slower, so the contract will likely age poorly.

#2, David Kampf

David Kampf was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs and has two more years left on his deal that pays him $2.4 million per season.

Kampf is a fourth-line center, but at $2.4 million per season for that is an overpay. He likely will be a healthy scratch again, and at this point, it's a bad deal.

Ad

Kampf skated in 59 games, recording 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points.

#3, Dakota Joshua

The Maple Leafs traded for Dakota Joshua as the Canucks were trying to get off his contract, and no salary was retained.

Joshua was a good third or fourth-liner, but he is overpaid as he's earning $3.25 million per year for the next three years.

Toronto could have signed someone similar to Joshua's skill, likely for less money this offseason, and likely on a one-year deal. Joshua also has a 12-team no-trade clause, which does impact the Maple Leafs' ability to move him if he does struggle.

Joshua recorded 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 57 games last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama