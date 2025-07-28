Toronto Maple Leafs' 3 worst value contracts heading into 2025-26 ft. Morgan Rielly

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be one of the top teams in the NHL again this season.
However, Toronto has some bad contracts on the books, which hinder its salary cap. The Maple Leafs are looking to trade some of them, but right now, here are the three worst value contracts on the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs' 3 worst value contracts
#1, Morgan Rielly
Morgan Rielly signed an eight-year, $60 million deal, but still has five years left on the deal.
The defenseman is earning $7.5 million per season and has a full no-movement clause, meaning he can't be traded if he doesn't want to be, and he has made it clear he wants to stay in Toronto.
Rielly's play has taken a massive hit as he was removed from running the power play, and he looked to be slower, so the contract will likely age poorly.
#2, David Kampf
David Kampf was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs and has two more years left on his deal that pays him $2.4 million per season.
Kampf is a fourth-line center, but at $2.4 million per season for that is an overpay. He likely will be a healthy scratch again, and at this point, it's a bad deal.
Kampf skated in 59 games, recording 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points.
#3, Dakota Joshua
The Maple Leafs traded for Dakota Joshua as the Canucks were trying to get off his contract, and no salary was retained.
Joshua was a good third or fourth-liner, but he is overpaid as he's earning $3.25 million per year for the next three years.
Toronto could have signed someone similar to Joshua's skill, likely for less money this offseason, and likely on a one-year deal. Joshua also has a 12-team no-trade clause, which does impact the Maple Leafs' ability to move him if he does struggle.
Joshua recorded 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 57 games last season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama