Toronto Maple Leafs have big decision to make over Auston Matthews, Nylander and Marner’s future

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews face off against the Boston Bruins tonight with their season hanging in the balance.

Matthews and company will look to force a Game 6 back in Toronto. But unless the Leafs can pull off a miraculous comeback, the summer will be filled with questions about the team’s future. In particular, questions will abound regarding the Leafs’ 'Core Four.'

Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving will face a tough decision: Keep the core four intact or move on?

Former GM Kyle Dubas anointed the club’s core four: Auston Matthews, captain John Tavares, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Matthews and Nylander both signed contract extensions this season. So, it could be assumed that they will stay put.

But what about Tavares and Marner? Each has one year remaining on their deals. That’s where things get sticky.

Let’s start with Tavares. At 33, he’s beginning to show signs of slowing down. While he’s still productive, he’s no longer worth his $11 million cap hit. He’s got a full no-movement clause, meaning the Leafs will need to ride out his contract.

But will he stay beyond his current deal? He might sign a deal similar to the team-friendly contract Steven Stamkos signed to stay in Tampa Bay. Then again, both sides part ways, relieving the Leafs of his cap hit.

As for Marner, one of Auston Matthews' closest friends, the club may have no choice but to trade him. His current $10.9 million cap hit could be reallocated for more pressing needs, such as a legitimate starting goaltender and defensive help.

But would the Leafs move Marner? Perhaps Treliving may have no choice. For the right price, and especially if the Leafs don’t retain any salary, Marner could be the first to go. Tavares could be next.

Leafs Nation could see the core four breaking up as soon as this summer.

The Leafs to build around Auston Matthews

There is no question that Auston Matthews is the face of the franchise. It’s only a matter of time before he is named the team’s captain, especially if Tavares doesn’t resign after next season.

With Tavares gone, or perhaps back in the fold on a team-friendly deal, the remaining cap space could be used to find Matthews hardworking, puck-digging wingers like Zach Hyman or Michael Bunting.

If the Leafs move Marner this summer instead of dragging out contract negotiations as they did with Nylander, the nearly $11 million in cap space could go toward getting a number one goaltender and a solid defense partner for Morgan Rielly.

Then, there’s William Nylander. He’s an elite scoring talent whose effort is often questioned. Could the Leafs move Nylander to get help for their middle six?

It’s a possibility, though an unlikely one. At this point, the current Leafs’ management has committed to building around Auston Matthews, with William Nylander and Morgan Rielly as key support pieces.

One thing is certain: If the Leafs don’t make a deep postseason run, major moves could be on the horizon this offseason.