The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday, with key players Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander failing to make any impact.

The Maple Leafs' loss to the Bruins highlighted the challenges they face when their top scorers fail to produce. They scored through the struggling John Tavares, but it was too little too late.

Three takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs' loss to Boston Bruins

#1 Leafs top offensive stars come up empty in big moments

Top offensive stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, failed to produce at their usual level for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That contributed to the team's struggles and inability to generate consistent scoring chances. Their lack of impact on the game showed the importance of secondary scoring and depth contributions for Toronto.

#2 Pavel Zacha has a career night

Pavel Zacha's standout performance showcased his offensive skill and ability to make an impact in critical moments for the Bruins.

His two-goal effort provided the necessary spark for Boston and helped propel them to victory over a tough opponent like the Maple Leafs.

Zacha snapped a long drought to lead his team to victory over the Maple Leafs. His offensive contributions provided a significant boost for Boston and proved to be the difference-maker in a closely contested matchup.

Expand Tweet

#3 Jeremy Swayman dominates in net

Jeremy Swayman's dominant display in the net frustrated Toronto's offensive stars and played a crucial role in the Bruins' defensive effort.

His ability to make key saves and shut down scoring opportunities was instrumental in stifling the Maple Leafs' attack and securing the win for Boston. Swayman made 32 saves on the night.

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Swayman's impressive performance played a major role in the Maple Leafs suffering a loss as he kept the opposition at bat.