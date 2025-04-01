Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs clinching scenarios | April 1, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again have an opportunity to clinch a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.

It would be the ninth consecutive season of playoff hockey in Toronto, although fans know about the team's history, having just one series win over that span.

While Toronto is not in action, the results of two other games on Tuesday could officially secure its spot in the postseason. The team will have its eyes on the results of the Canadiens-Panthers and Blue Jackets-Predators.

The Maple Leafs' 45-25-4 record has them with 94 points, good for the top spot in the Atlantic division. However, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers are just three points behind them with a game in hand. Toronto will meet the Lightning again on April 9 in Tampa Bay and will face the Panthers two more times: Wednesday in Toronto and April 8 in Florida.

These three divisional matchups down the stretch will decide who ends up on top. While the Atlantic division title won't be clinched until the final days of the regular season, the Maple Leafs could clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday.

Let's look at either of the outcomes Toronto needs to officially book its spot.

Toronto Maple Leafs clinching scenarios

Montreal loses to Florida in any fashion

The first option is the Montreal Canadiens losing to the Florida Panthers in any fashion. Montreal hosts Florida at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, having just beaten the Panthers 4-2 on Sunday in Sunrise for its third win in three matchups in 2024-25. The Maple Leafs would clinch their spot should Florida beat Montreal in regulation, overtime or a shootout.

Odds Shark has Florida (-175) as a road favorite to beat Montreal (+150). This may be the less favorable outcome for Toronto, as it's battling with the Panthers for the No. 1 seed in the Atlantic.

Columbus loses to Nashville in any fashion

The second option would be the Columbus Blue Jackets losing to the Nashville Predators in any fashion. Columbus hosts Nashville at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday in their second and final meeting of the season. The Preds beat the Jackets 4-3 in overtime on October 26 at Bridgestone Arena. Toronto secures a playoff berth if Nashville wins in regulation, overtime or a shootout.

Odds Shark has Columbus (-193) as a favorite at home to take down Nashville (+171). The Maple Leafs likely prefer this result to secure their spot in the playoffs since a Nashville win won't have any impact on them in the standings.

