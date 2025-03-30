Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs clinching scenarios | March 30, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to become the fourth team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Sunday.

Toronto is back in action on Sunday night for the second half of a back-to-back in Anaheim against the Ducks to finish their three-game road trip out west. The Maple Leafs have gone 1-0-1 thus far on the trip, losing 6-5 in a shootout to San Jose, followed by a big 3-1 comeback win on Saturday night in LA.

With a 44-25-4 record, good for 92 points, they lead the Atlantic Division and rank seventh overall in the league standings. However, they don't have much cushion atop the division, with the Florida Panthers (91 points) and Tampa Bay Lightning (91 points) both one point behind.

The battle for the top seed should come right down to the wire as Toronto still has three more matchups with Florida (two games) and Tampa Bay (one game) down the stretch.

This will be the ninth consecutive season that the Maple Leafs have made the Stanley Cup playoffs. Their history of postseason failures has been well-documented over those nine years. However, they've consistently shown to be one of the best teams in the league during the regular season, and you have to think that soon enough, it's going to pay off with a deep playoff run.

The core group of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares continues to lead the way and will be heavily relied upon for Toronto to have some playoff success in 2025. If they don't, big changes could be on the horizon as Marner and Tavares are both pending UFAs in the final seasons of their current contracts.

First things first, the Leafs need to punch their ticket to the dance. Here is what must happen for the Toronto Maple Leafs to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs playoff-clinching scenarios

1: Beat Anaheim in any fashion

First and foremost, Toronto must beat Anaheim in any fashion on Sunday night. This means a win in regulation, overtime or a shootout would all work and take the Maple Leafs one step closer to securing their spot in the postseason.

According to Odds Shark, Toronto is a -175 road favorite to win in Anaheim on Sunday, so the odds are in favor of Toronto doing their part in the clinching scenario.

2: Montreal to lose to Florida in any fashion

Toronto will also need the Montreal Canadiens to lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion on Sunday afternoon. Once again, this means Florida beating Montreal in regulation, overtime or a shootout would get the job done.

Odd Shark has the Panthers as a heavy home favorite with -290 odds to beat the Habs on Sunday. The puck drops in Florida at 1 p.m. ET, so the Leafs will know heading into their game at 8 p.m. ET whether their clinching scenario remains a possibility.

