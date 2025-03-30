  • home icon
  Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 30, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 30, 2025 13:25 GMT
Mar 27, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a game-tying goal by right wing William Nylander (88) against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Mar 27, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a game-tying goal by right wing William Nylander (88) against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center this Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 8 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs (44-25-4) put on an impressive performance away from home against the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks (32-32-8) are coming off a good run, having won three of their last four games and looking like a late playoff contender.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks game info

  • Date: Sunday, March 30
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim
  • TV Broadcast: SNO, KTTV, Victory+
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs will want to be the first team in the Atlantic Division to clinch a playoff position, as they currently lead the division by one point over the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs' most recent game against the Kings resulted in a 3-1 victory for the away team.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa continues his recovery as the defenseman suffered a knee injury prior to the 4-Nations playoffs.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The Ducks appeared to be out of playoff contention, but they have turned things around in the last week and now sit sixth in the Pacific Division, with a slim possibility of making the playoffs. Their only defeat in the last four games came against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the team has looked flawless aside from that.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Jacob Trouba, Ross Johnston and Nathan Gaucher are sidelined. Trouba may return in their upcoming game against the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs and Ducks key players

Mitch Marner and William Nylander continue to impress for the Maple Leafs as the pair have put forth 169 points between them this season.

Troy Terry is the only player for the Ducks to have scored 50+ points this season. Mason McTavish has scored 20 goals and provided 25 assists this season.

Edited by Krutik Jain
