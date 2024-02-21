Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Feb. 21, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs, 30-16-8, are ready to take on the Arizona Coyotes, 23-28-4, at Mullet Arena today at 10 p.m. ET. The Maple Leafs are coming in with a four-game winning streak, whereas the Coyotes have lost their last ten consecutive games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

Offensive-wise, the Maple Leafs scored 197 goals, averaging 3.57 goals per game, which ranks fourth in the NHL. Defensive-wise, they conceded 170 goals at a rate of 3.13 per game, which ranks 18th.

Toronto boasts the league's second-best power play conversation rate at 28.4%.

William Nylander leads Toronto with 29 goals and 43 assists. He is supported by Auston Matthews, 49 goals and 24 assists, and Mitch Marner, 22 goals and 43 assists.

In goal, Martin Jones is 10-7-1 this season, with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

Offense-wise, the Arizona Coyotes scored 160 goals this season, with a GF of 2.87, which ranks 26th. However, defense-wise, they conceded 178 goals, with a GA of 3.24, which ranks 20th.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 22 goals and 29 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed with eight goals and 28 assists.

In goal, Karel Vejmelka is 6-14-2 this season, with a 3.51 GAA and .896 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 106 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Maple Leafs have an overall record of 121-109-25-2 (51.9%) against the Coyotes.

The Coyotes have a 54.2% win rate in faceoffs, ranking 2nd in the NHL, while the Maple Leafs are 45.4%, ranking 32nd.

The Maple Leafs boast a 77.6% success rate on penalty kills, ranking 22nd in the NHL, while the Coyotes have a 79.2% success rate, ranking 17th.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Arizona Coyotes: Odds and prediction

This season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged triumphant in 26 of the 45 games where they were favored. Moreover, they have maintained a 7-6 record in matches with odds shorter than -201. This indicates they have a promising 66.8% chance of victory in this game.

The Arizona Coyotes have often been cast as underdogs in 44 games this season, managing to surprise their opponents on 14 occasions. However, their performance dips to 2-11 when confronted with odds of +166 or greater. This means they have a win probability of 37.6%.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4 - 2 Coyotes

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Toronto Maple Leafs Arizona Coyotes 0 votes