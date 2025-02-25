Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 25, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, February 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Toronto is 35-20-2 and coming off a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Meanwhile, Boston is 27-24-7 and coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Anaheim.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 284-295-98-14 all-time against Boston

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.15 goals per game

Boston is 18-9-4 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.82 goals per game

The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 15-9-2 on the road

Boston is averaging 2.74 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Toronto is 2-0 since returning the 4 Nations break as the Maple Leafs cruised to a 5-2 win over Chicago. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 71 points this season, while William Nylander has 58 points, John Tavares has 48 points, and Auston Matthews has 47 points.

Trending

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Anthony Stolarz, who's 11-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and a .928 SV%. In his career against Boston, he's 1-0-1 with a 1.97 GAA and a .937 SV%.

Boston, meanwhile, lost its first game after the break and is on a three-game losing streak. The Bruins are set to start Jeremy Swayman, who's 18-18-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 5-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .902 SV%.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 69 points this season, while Brad Marchand has 45 points, Pavel Zacha has 33 points and Morgan Geekie has 30 points.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -126 favorite while Boston is a +105 underdog, while the over/under is set at 5.5 goals. The Maple Leafs have looked very strong, while Boston is outside of a playoff spot and struggling for form. Stolarz has played well this season and will limit Boston's offense here.

Expect Toronto to get out to an early lead and cruise to a road win here to extend Boston's losing streak.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 1.

Maple Leafs vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-126)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-102)

