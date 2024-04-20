Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 20th 2024

Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins in what looks like one of the most awaited sets of playoff games this season.

The Atlantic Division sides go head to head yet another time, but this time with much at stake. The second and third-placed sides within the division will be hoping to go toe-to-toe across the series of games which makes for an exciting tie for the fans.

Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Bruins are entering the knockout stages after suffering a series of defeats. The Maple Leafs facing four defeats on the bounce while the Bruins facing two defeats in a row heading into this game.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Saturday, April 20th

Saturday, April 20th Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FuboTV

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division) despite their recent drop in form have had a good season so far, their last victory came against the New Jersey Devils away from home on April 11 and would be looking to turn their fortune around in the upcoming games.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

The Maple Leafs are likely to miss out on a number of players due to injury concerns including the likes of Calle Jarnkrok, Ty Voit, Matt Murray, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg.

Despite missing their second-highest points contributor in William Nylander, the Maple Leafs will be hopeful for Auston Matthews to perform at his highest self.

Boston Bruins game preview

Boston Bruins

Despite finishing second this season, just one point behind the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division) are eager to continue their strong performance into the knockout stages. The Bruins will be looking to end their 13-year Stanley Cup drought this year, as they seem to be among the stronger Bruins sides over the years.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will be missing Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo, Milan Lucic and Matthew Poitras due to injury.

David Pastranak has been the go-to man for the Bruins this season, scoring 47 goals and providing 63 assists so far. The forward will hope to have an impact in the games against the Maple Leafs, hoping to support his side through to the next round of the tournament.

As we edge closer to one of the most exciting prospects of the knockout stages, it will be a good match-up between two top sides and makes for a treat to watch for all fans.

