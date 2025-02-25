Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 25, 2025

  • home icon
By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Feb 25, 2025 12:59 GMT
Feb 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Pontus Holmberg (29) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (35-20-2) have gotten off to a great start after the 4 Nations break, winning both of their games. Meanwhile, the Bruins (27-24-7) continued their poor run of form, having lost three consecutive games. The team will hope to turn things around against an in-form Maple Leafs side.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins game info

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden, Boston
  • TV Broadcast: TVAS, TSN4, NESN
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at &lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/us/nhl/chicago-blackhawks&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Chicago Blackhawks&lt;/a&gt; - Source: Imagn
The Maple Leafs look to extend their winning run against the struggling Bruins. Toronto recently defeated the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks in their last two games. An away fixture against the Bruins, which would typically be a tough battle, now appears easier than usual given the Bruins' current form.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Max Pacioretty, Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa are all sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to injuries.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
The Bruins currently sit in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division, struggling to find their form in recent weeks. Despite making it to the playoffs last season, they now face a tough battle to secure a spot this time around, given their current position in the standings.

Boston Bruins injuries

Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are both sidelined for the Bruins due to long-term injuries.

Maple Leafs and Bruins key players

Mitch Marner continues to lead the line for the Maple Leafs with an impressive 71 points since the start of the campaign, including 16 goals and 55 assists.

Meanwhile, David Pastrnak has been prolific for the Bruins, scoring 28 goals and providing 41 assists, totaling 69 points so far.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
