Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 4th 2024

In the most exciting set of games in round one, we see the first Game 7 so far taking place between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins. Taking place at TD Arena Boston, the game is set to be a firecracker given the recent run of games both teams have had.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game info

Date: Saturday, May 4th

Saturday, May 4th Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TBS, Max

TBS, Max Live Stream: ESPN+, SlingTV

The Bruins got off to a good start by winning Game 1, to which the Maple Leafs gave a fitting reply in Game 2.

Two back-to-back victories in subsequent games meant the Bruins took a 3-1 lead and were just one victory away from advancing into the next round. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the next two games and tied the series 3-3.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Ending their regular season with four straight defeats, the last of which came at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Maple Leafs had a turbulent regular season finish.

However, they now find themselves within arms reach of advancing to round two in the event the side successfully pulls off a well-fought comeback.

Toronto Maple Leafs key players and injuries

Four Maple Leafs players are sidelined for Game 7. Matt Murray, Ty Voit, Jake Muzzin and John Klingberg are out due to injuries.

Max Domi has been the man to look out for so far, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the first six games of the series.

Boston Bruins game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston Bruins at TorontoMaple Leafs

The Boston Bruins will be disappointed to be in their current predicament and arguably nervous as well. After taking a 3-1 lead, the Bruins must have been hopeful to close the series off around Game 5 or 6 but they head into Game 7.

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will miss Danton Heinen Andrew Peeke, Matthew Poitras and Milan Lucic in Game 7.

Winger Brad Marchand has scored three goals and five assists over the first six games; Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak have put in their fair share, providing five and four points, respectively.

Let us know in the comments who you think will go through to the next round.