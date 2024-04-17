Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins playoffs history: Revisiting one of the Original Six's postseason meetings

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, two of the NHL's Original Six teams, face off in the first round of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The matchup is steeped in history, with the two teams having faced off in the playoffs numerous times in the past, often leading to disappointment for Maple Leafs fans.

One of their most memorable series occurred in 2013. In Game 7, the Maple Leafs held a commanding 4-1 lead with five minutes remaining in the third period. The Bruins, though, made an inspired comeback, netting three goals to level the scores before clinching victory in overtime.

The defeat stands out as the most devastating moment in the Maple Leafs' history. The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs have faced each other 16 times in playoff series, with each team winning eight series.

The Bruins have had more recent success against the Maple Leafs, winning their last three playoff series in 2019, 2018 and 2013, all in seven games (4-3). Before that, the Bruins also beat the Leafs in 1974, 1972, and 1969.

The Maple Leafs' most recent playoff series win against the Bruins was in 1959. They dominated the Bruins in the 1940s and 1950s, winning five series. The two Original Six teams also met in the 1939 Stanley Cup Finals, which the Bruins won 4-1.

In the playoffs, the Bruins have a record of 42-40-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. During the 2023-24 regular season, the Bruins won all four meetings against the Maple Leafs, outscoring them 14-7 and capitalizing on 30 percent of their power-play opportunities.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have clinched the Stanley Cup championship 13 times, with their last victory dating back to 1967. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have secured the Cup six times, with their last triumph coming in 2011.

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand on facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs

Ahead of the series, Brad Marchand downplayed the significance of the matchup.

"It doesn’t matter who it is throughout the entire playoffs," Marchand said on Tuesday before game. "Everybody’s good. Everyone is in the playoffs for a reason."

He noted that every opponent at this stage poses a serious threat.

"Any team can win if you’re not prepared to play, and that’s the same with playoffs."

While recognizing the challenge the Toronto Maple Leafs presents, Marchand emphasized the Bruins' excitement for the postseason.

"We earned a spot in playoffs, and we have an opportunity play for a Cup. And that’s all you want to start to hear. So we’re excited to get going, regardless of who we play."

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their regular season against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Then the real fireworks begin when the two storied Original Six rivals collide in the opening round.

