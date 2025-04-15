  • home icon
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 15, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (50-26-4) is coming off a 4-1 road win over Carolina. Buffalo (35-38-7) is coming off a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Toronto is 90-112-18-11 all-time against Buffalo
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.23 goals per game
  • Buffalo is allowing 3.48 goals per game
  • Toronto is 24-13-1 on the road
  • The Sabres are averaging 3.25 goals per game
  • Toronto is allowing 2.82 goals per game
  • Buffalo is 22-14-3 at home
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview

Toronto needs just one point to clinch the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 99 points, William Nylander has 84 points, Auston Matthews has 75 points, and John Tavares has 74 points.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who's 20-8-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .923 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 3-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and a .953 SV%.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and will miss the playoffs again. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson had 72 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 68 points, JJ Peterka has 66 points, and Alex Tuch has 65 points.

The Sabres are set to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who's 24-23-5 with a 3.20 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 0-4-1 with a 4.97 GAA and a .811 SV%.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -170 favorite while Buffalo is a +142 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs can clinch the Atlantic Division while Mitch Marner is searching for 100 points for the first time in his career.

Buffalo hasn't been playing well at all this season as Toronto should go on the road and get a big win here, which will allow the Maple Leafs to rest their players in Game 82. Look for Marner to also get his 100th point of the season here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

