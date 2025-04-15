Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 15, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto (50-26-4) is coming off a 4-1 road win over Carolina. Buffalo (35-38-7) is coming off a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key stats
- Toronto is 90-112-18-11 all-time against Buffalo
- The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.23 goals per game
- Buffalo is allowing 3.48 goals per game
- Toronto is 24-13-1 on the road
- The Sabres are averaging 3.25 goals per game
- Toronto is allowing 2.82 goals per game
- Buffalo is 22-14-3 at home
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Preview
Toronto needs just one point to clinch the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner, who has 99 points, William Nylander has 84 points, Auston Matthews has 75 points, and John Tavares has 74 points.
The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz who's 20-8-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .923 SV%. In his career against Buffalo, he's 3-0-1 with a 1.47 GAA and a .953 SV%.
Buffalo, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak and will miss the playoffs again. The Sabres are led by Tage Thompson had 72 points, Rasmus Dahlin has 68 points, JJ Peterka has 66 points, and Alex Tuch has 65 points.
The Sabres are set to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who's 24-23-5 with a 3.20 GAA and a .886 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 0-4-1 with a 4.97 GAA and a .811 SV%.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction
Toronto is a -170 favorite while Buffalo is a +142 underdog, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Maple Leafs can clinch the Atlantic Division while Mitch Marner is searching for 100 points for the first time in his career.
Buffalo hasn't been playing well at all this season as Toronto should go on the road and get a big win here, which will allow the Maple Leafs to rest their players in Game 82. Look for Marner to also get his 100th point of the season here.
Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 2.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Toronto ML (-170)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama