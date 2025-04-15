Toronto Maple Leafs vs Buffalo Sabres: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 15, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Maple Leafs (50-26-4) can win the Atlantic Division on Tuesday. How? They require one victory or the Tampa Bay Lightning to drop points against the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Sabres (35-38-7) sit seventh in the Atlantic Division, down and out of the regular season yet again. They hope to give something back to their fans in the last two home games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres game info

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 15

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: KeyBank Centre, Buffalo

TV Broadcast: TSN4, MSG-B

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

Toronto Maple Leafs players celebrate a goal during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Toronto - with seven wins in their last eight - is on an incredible run at the crucial time for their near-perfect season. The Maple Leafs's latest 4-1 Carolina Hurricanes win guarantees the Atlantic Division title for them, but it's not over till it's mathematically over.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

David Kampf, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for Toronto, but everyone - except Hakanpaa - is likely to return at some point during the postseason.

Buffalo Sabres game preview

Buffalo Sabres in action during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

It has been a rather underwhelming season for the Sabres: their last three games symbolize their problems all season. Despite scoring eight goals over the previous three games, the side lost each fixture, including their most recent 7-4 defeat at the hands of the Lightning.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Owen Power, Jordan Greenway, Josh Norris and Tyson Kozak are all currently sidelined for the Sabres due to their ongoing injury concerns and are likely to not feature in the last couple of games.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres key players

The magic of Mitch Marner and William Nylander has carried the Maple Leafs so far, as the pair has scored 183 points between them in the regular season.

Tage Thompson (72 points) and Rasmus Dahlin (68 points) have played phenomenal seasons but eventually failed to overturn Buffalo's season.

