Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 4, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Toronto (31-19-2) is coming off a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday, while Calgary (26-19-7) is coming off a 3-2 win over Seattle.

Maple Leafs vs Flames: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 72-63-12-6 all-time against Calgary

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.05 goals per game

The Flames are 16-8-3 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.88 goals per game

Calgary is averaging 2.65 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 12-8-2 on the road

The Flames are allowing 2.9 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Preview

The Maple Leafs snapped its three-game losing streak with the win over Edmonton on Saturday. Toronto is led by Mitch Marner, who has 70 points, William Nylander with 52 points, John Tavares with 43 points, and Auston Matthews, who has 40 points.

The Maple Leafs are expected to start Joseph Woll, who's 18-10 with a 2.66 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Calgary, he's 2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Calgary, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-2 win over Seattle and is 2-2 in its last four. The Flames are led by Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 37 points, Nazem Kadri with 36 points, Blake Coleman with 29 points, and Matt Coronato, who has 28 points.

The Flames are expected to start Dustin Wolf, who's 19-9-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 SV%. This will be his first start against Toronto in his career.

Maple Leafs vs Flames: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a -162 favorite while Calgary is a +136 underdog. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs played Edmonton well and they should continue its success against Calgary here. Wolf has been stellar, but Toronto's offense is legit and will be able to score on him. Woll, meanwhile, has been good in net while Calgary has been struggling to score at times.

The Maple Leafs will get out to an early lead and cruise to a big win here to extend its win streak to two.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2.

Maple Leafs vs Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-162)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

