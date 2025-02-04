Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 4, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledom on Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (31-19-2) looked to be in the middle of dip in form losing three games on the bounce before their latest win as they slipped down to No. 2 in the Atlantic Division standings, while the Flames (26-19-7) come into this game off the back of a 3-2 win away from home against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Calgary Flames game info

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledom, Calgary

TV Broadcast: SNW, TSN4

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers (Credits: IMAGN)

The Maple Leafs were at the top of the Atlantic Division but have since slipped down to No. 2, three points behind the Florida Panthers. Their recent 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday was a necessary break for the side that faced three consecutive defeats.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jani Hakanpaa, Anthony Stolarz, Connor Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok are currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs due to their ongoing injury crisis.

Calgary Flames game preview

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames (Credits: IMAGN)

The Flames have two wins in the last five games as they aim to continue their winning run against the Maple Leafs. The Flames have struggled for form throughout the season and are No. 4 in the Pacific Division standings/

Calgary Flames injuries

Kevin Bahl, Connor Zary, Justin Kirkland and Anthony Mantha are all currently sidelined for the Flames due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Maple Leafs and Flames key players

Mitch Marner continues to lead the line for the Maple Leafs with 70 points since the start of the season. With 16 goals and 54 assists, the forward looks to be in fine form since the start of the campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have been the leading points contributors for the Flames this season with 37 and 36 points, respectively.

