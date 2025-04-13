Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 13, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena this Sunday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 5 PM EDT.

The Maple Leafs (49-26-4) have won six of their last seven games and sit on 102 points at the top of the Atlantic Division, while the Hurricanes (47-27-5) have been on a dip in form lately as they have won only one of their last five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes game info

Date: Sunday, Apr. 13

Time: 5 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Carolina

TV Broadcast: SNO, FDSNSO

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs' last two wins have come against top-quality opponents in the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Maple Leafs would want to get this win.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

David Kampf, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Jani Hakanpaa are sidelined for the Maple Leafs as they continue their recovery from their ongoing injuries.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

Despite making the playoffs, things have not been going well for the Hurricanes recently. Their 7-3 home victory over the New York Rangers could serve as a spark for change during the regular season and playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Taylor Hall, Shayne Gostisbehere and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are injured. The players are likely to return for the postseason, while Jesper Fast is likely injured for a long-term duration.

Maple Leafs and Hurricanes key players

Mitch Marner is getting closer to reaching 100 points, having scored 98. His attacking partner, William Nylander, continues to pursue him, having scored 83 points so far.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, an attacking duo, have had an impressive season, scoring 139 points together.

