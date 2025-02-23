Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 23, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center this Sunday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (34-20-2) have won four of their last five matches as the side aims to get back to the top of the Atlantic Division by surpassing the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks (17-32-7) are on a two game losing streak as they try to climb out from the bottom of the Central Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Chicago Blackhawks game info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, HULU, TSN4

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs appear to be back in full stride after the break, continuing their journey towards the NHL pinnacle. Their recent 6-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes signals a bright future for the Toronto team.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Connor Dewar, Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the Maple Leafs and are expected to remain out for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Blackhawks game preview

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets - Source: Imagn

The Blackhawks are going through another disappointing season as they remain at the bottom of the standings for the fourth consecutive year. Despite their struggles, they hope to gain momentum with support from their home fans in their upcoming game against the Maple Leafs.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Jason Dickinson and Laurent Brossoit are both currently injured for the Blackhawks and their return date is yet to be determined.

Maple Leafs vs Blackhawks key players

Mitch Marner is the leading points scorer for the Maple Leafs, scoring 16 goals and providing 55 assists this season. William Nylander follows him closely, as he has scored 57 points since the start of the campaign, including two vital points during the last game.

Young Connor Bedard remains a beacon of hope for the Blackhawks, as the teenager is on the verge of reaching the 50-point milestone, currently sitting at 49.

