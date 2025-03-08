Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | Mar 8 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they collide with the Colorado Avalanche in a cross-conference showdown on the road. The Leafs suffered a 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

While Toronto's heading into tonight's game in need of a big win to swing momentum back its way given its two-game skid, Colorado has won four straight.

Throughout their recent win streak, the Avalanche have allowed just seven goals by opposing teams while scoring 21 of their own. With the team looking to hold on to a top three spot in the Central Division while avoiding the Western Conference Wild Card race, tonight's game seems poised to deliver fireworks.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Head-to-Head & Key Stats

Although we're in the home stretch of the season, with around 20 games to go before the start of the postseason, this will be the first meeting between Toronto and Colorado.

Following tonight's contest in Denver, the two teams will run things back on March 19 in Toronto, wrapping up their two-game regular season series.

Colorado ranks sixth in goals per game with 3.30.

Toronto ranks 10th in the league in the same category with 3.19 goals per game.

Toronto ranks 12th in goals allowed per game, allowing an average of 2.89 goals per game.

Colorado ranks 15th in the same category, allowing 2.94 goals per game.

Toronto has the third-best face-off win percentage in the league, winning 53.2% of face-offs.

Colorado ranks 30th in the league in face-off win percentage, winning just 45.8% of their face-offs.

Colorado is 18-10-2 at home this season.

Toronto is 18-9-2 on the road this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

Tonight's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche game will likely see Anthony Stolarz take the net for Craig Berube's squad. On the flip side, Mackenzie Blackwood will likely handle netminding duties for the Avalanche.

Stolarz has posted a 13-5-3 record this season, stopping 92.5% of shots. On the flip side, Blackwood has posted a 23-16-5 record this season, stopping 91.5% of shots.

Both teams will be heading into tonight's showdown at full strength, with the one exception being Martin Necas, who played limited minutes in Colorado's win on Tuesday because of an illness.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

Heading into tonight's Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche game, Colorado is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Bet365

Colorado: -150

Toronto: +125

BetMGM

Colorado: -155

Toronto: +130

BallyBet

Colorado: -148

Toronto: +123

Because of how close these lines are, don't be surprised to see some movement between now and puck drop.

Prediction: Colorado 4, Toronto 3

