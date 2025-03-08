Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. EST.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (38-21-3) have seen a dip in their performance, facing consecutive defeats in their last two games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche (37-24-2) continue their journey toward the top of the table in the Western Conference. They have won four games on the bounce and aim to make it five at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche game info

Date: Saturday, March 8

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC, NHLN, ALT, KTVD

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division as they are going through a rough patch over the last couple of games. The defeats against the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights will be hard to digest as they hope to topple the in-form Avalanche in hopes of getting closer to the top of the table.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Chris Tanev, Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are all sidelined for the Maple Leafs as they face their respective injury concerns.

Colorado Avalanche game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

The Avalanche look like a team rejuvenated since the 4 Nations break, as they started with two defeats but followed it up with four consecutive wins since then. Colorado sits third in the Central Division (tied with the Minnesota Wild) with a significant gap between it and the fifth-placed St. Louis Blues.

Ad

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Gabriel Landeskog, Sean Behrens and Tucker Poolman are currently sidelined for the Avalanche due to their ongoing injury concerns. New signing Poolman is hoping to start his career with the Avs as he recovers from a head injury.

Maple Leafs and Avalanche key players

Mitch Marner continues to impress Maple Leafs fans as he sits on 19 goals and 58 assists since the start of this season.

Avs star Nathan MacKinnon is edging ever-so-close to the 100 point mark as the forward has scored 25 goals and provided 73 assists in the first 63 games of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama