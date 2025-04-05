Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs's three-game winning streak will face a challenge Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Toronto (46-25-4) registered a crucial 3-2 Florida win on Wednesday night. Conversely, Columbus (34-31-9) were handed a crushing 7-3 home defeat by Colorado on Thursday night.

Ad

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Leafs have a 21-24-1 record against the Blue Jackets.

The Leafs are 19-14-1 at home against the Jackets.

Columbus leads the season series 2-0. Saturday is the third and final matchup in 2024-25.

Toronto averages 3.09 per game against Columbus.

The Jackets average 2.63 goals per game against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Preview

Toronto (96 points) will play the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game riding on a form that has seen them pocket seven wins in their last nine games. They are first in the Atlantic division, followed by Tampa Bay (93 points) and Florida (92 points) as the number two and three seeds.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Columbus (77 points) must claim every point from the remaining eight games to cut the four-point deficit for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs will be without Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) as the duo remain on LTIR. Additionally, forward David Kampf (upper body) and defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) - who left Wednesday's game early - will miss the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game as they missed Friday's practice.

Ad

On the flip side, Columbus has almost a fully healthy roster. Kevin Labanc (shoulder) is the only injury absence listed on the IR.

Adam Fantilli celebrates a goal vs Toronto. (Credits: IMAGN)

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets: Odds and Predictions

Toronto enters Saturday's game as a heavy home favorite at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Ad

Toronto is -200 to win on the money line.

Columbus is +158 to win on the money line.

The puck line is Toronto -1, which is +115.

The over/under is 7.5 goals.

The over-goals is +235, while the under-goals is -350.

Prediction:

The Maple Leafs should keep the good times going with another win on Saturday night over the Blue Jackets. Columbus has allowed many goals lately, and Toronto's high-powered offensive attack will continue that trend.

Score Prediction: Maple Leafs 6, Blue Jackets 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama