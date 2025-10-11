Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 11, in an Original Six matchup.

Ad

The Leafs (1-0) are coming off a big win over the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener, while the Red Wings (0-1) will be looking to shake off a disastrous season-opening loss to the same Canadiens last Thursday night.

So, here’s a look at this Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings preview, including predictions and offs.

Leafs vs Wings: Head-to-head & key stats

The Red Wings were 11-13-2 last season in divisional matchups.

Toronto was 24-12-3 against its Atlantic Division foes.

William Nylander currently leads the Leafs in scoring with three points in one game.

Dylan Larkin has registered the Red Wings’ only goal this season.

John Gibson surrendered five goals and 13 shots in his first start of the season.

Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals in his first game against Montreal.

Ad

Trending

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings: Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a tremendous win in their home opener as they downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. The Leafs got a late surge, icing the game in their period. The Leafs got timely scoring from their depth forwards, such as Calle Jarnkrok and Bobby McMann. Morgan Rielly also scored a key goal for Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz was solid. He made several key saves early in the game to keep the Leafs afloat. Toronto settled down and had a strong defensive outing.

Ad

As for the Red Wings, they had a disastrous first outing against the Canadiens. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a power play in the first period, but that would be all for the Wings. The Canadiens scored five straight, chasing Gibson late in the second period.

The third period was largely inconsequential for the Red Wings. Despite a late push to get back a couple of goals, it wasn’t enough to get past the Canadiens’ backup Jakub Dobes. The Wings lost the contest 5-1 in front of their home crowd.

Ad

Leafs vs Wings: Odds & Prediction

The Leafs enter the contest as the moneyline favorites at -150. The Red Wings are the moneyline underdogs at +130. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the Leafs getting the over at +115 and the Wings the under at -135. The spread is at -1.5 for Toronto (+165) and +1.5 for Detroit (-200).

Given the results in their first game of the season, the Red Wings will try to keep the game close as long as possible. However, the Maple Leafs could pull away late in the game. Toronto could pick up its second win of the season with a solid effort from its blueline core.

Ad

Prediction: Leafs 4, Red Wings 1

Leafs vs Wings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leafs moneyline (-150)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)

Tip 3: Auston Matthews over 0.5 points (+125)

Tip 4: William Nylander over 0.5 points (+140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama