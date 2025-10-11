Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, predictions and odds | October 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 11, in an Original Six matchup.
The Leafs (1-0) are coming off a big win over the Montreal Canadiens in their home opener, while the Red Wings (0-1) will be looking to shake off a disastrous season-opening loss to the same Canadiens last Thursday night.
So, here’s a look at this Toronto Maple Leafs vs Detroit Red Wings preview, including predictions and offs.
Leafs vs Wings: Head-to-head & key stats
- The Red Wings were 11-13-2 last season in divisional matchups.
- Toronto was 24-12-3 against its Atlantic Division foes.
- William Nylander currently leads the Leafs in scoring with three points in one game.
- Dylan Larkin has registered the Red Wings’ only goal this season.
- John Gibson surrendered five goals and 13 shots in his first start of the season.
- Anthony Stolarz allowed two goals in his first game against Montreal.
Maple Leafs vs Red Wings: Preview
The Toronto Maple Leafs got a tremendous win in their home opener as they downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-2. The Leafs got a late surge, icing the game in their period. The Leafs got timely scoring from their depth forwards, such as Calle Jarnkrok and Bobby McMann. Morgan Rielly also scored a key goal for Toronto.
Anthony Stolarz was solid. He made several key saves early in the game to keep the Leafs afloat. Toronto settled down and had a strong defensive outing.
As for the Red Wings, they had a disastrous first outing against the Canadiens. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a power play in the first period, but that would be all for the Wings. The Canadiens scored five straight, chasing Gibson late in the second period.
The third period was largely inconsequential for the Red Wings. Despite a late push to get back a couple of goals, it wasn’t enough to get past the Canadiens’ backup Jakub Dobes. The Wings lost the contest 5-1 in front of their home crowd.
Leafs vs Wings: Odds & Prediction
The Leafs enter the contest as the moneyline favorites at -150. The Red Wings are the moneyline underdogs at +130. The over/under is set at 6.5 with the Leafs getting the over at +115 and the Wings the under at -135. The spread is at -1.5 for Toronto (+165) and +1.5 for Detroit (-200).
Given the results in their first game of the season, the Red Wings will try to keep the game close as long as possible. However, the Maple Leafs could pull away late in the game. Toronto could pick up its second win of the season with a solid effort from its blueline core.
Prediction: Leafs 4, Red Wings 1
Leafs vs Wings: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Leafs moneyline (-150)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-135)
Tip 3: Auston Matthews over 0.5 points (+125)
Tip 4: William Nylander over 0.5 points (+140)
