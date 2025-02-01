Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 1, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EST.

The Maple Leafs (30-19-2) have slipped to No. 2 in the Atlantic Division standings and are on a three-game losing streak, while the Oilers (32-15-4) are at the top of the Pacific Division standings and are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 01

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SN, CBC

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

The Maple Leafs looked to be in flying form in the back end of 2024 but their start to 2025 has been very difficult, to say the least. They have now lost three straight games for the second time since the start of 2025, as they aim to prevent losing four consecutive games and slipping further down the table.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Injuries have played an unfortunate role in their dip in form as John Tavares, Anthony Stolarz, Connor Dewar, Calle Jarnkrok and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently sidelined for the side.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

The Oilers looked to be in fine form heading into the game against the Red Wings but the side from Detroit was too strong to handle for the side that finished runners-up last season. The Oilers still have one game in hand over the Vegas Golden Knights, as the top spot in the Pacific Division continues to excite everybody.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Kasperi Kapanen and Evander Kane are currently sidelined for the Oilers due to their ongoing injury concerns.

Maple Leafs and Oilers key players

Despite Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann and William Nylander each finding the net in their last three games, the team has struggled for points upfront. Mitch Marner leads the team with 68 points, but his poor run of form lately has damaged the Maple Leafs' scoring chances.

For the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each recorded a point in their last outing, but it wasn't enough to secure the much-needed victory. The duo has accumulated 143 points between them through the first 51 games of the season.

