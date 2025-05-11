Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game 4 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on the road for Game 4 of their second-round series against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Amerant Bank Arena. Toronto (52-26-4) holds a 2-1 series lead after dropping a 5-4 overtime heartbreaker in Game 3 on Friday night in Florida (47-31-4).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Maple Leafs have a 3-5 playoff record against the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs are 1-2 on the road against the Panthers.

Florida won their only previous playoff series against Toronto.

Toronto averages 2.88 goals per game against Florida.

The Panthers average 3.25 goals per game against the Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

The all-important Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers goes down on Sunday night in Sunrise. The difference between a 2-2 or 3-1 series heading back to Toronto for Game 5 is everything.

Florida officially entered the series with a much-needed 5-4 win in overtime at home in Game 3 on Friday night. All three games thus far have been decided by just one goal.

Toronto's injury list is rather short; however, they remain without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz (upper body), who is day-to-day and did not travel with the team to Florida. Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) is still on LTIR.

The Panthers are currently at full health. Head coach Paul Maurice did say some of his players were banged up prior to Game 3 and then took Jesper Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich, and Nico Sturm out of his lineup. It remains to be seen whether that will stay the same in Game 4.

NHL: Brad Marchand after OT winner - Source: Imagn

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Odds and Predictions

The Toronto Maple Leafs are road underdogs heading into Game 4 in Florida on Sunday night. Here are the latest odds, per Odds Shark.

Toronto is +165 to win on the moneyline.

Florida is -200 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Florida -1.5, which is +135.

The over/under is 6 goals.

The over-goals is -115, while the under-goals is -105.

Prediction:

Toronto came so close to putting the defending Stanley Cup champions on the brink of elimination on Friday. While the Panthers emerged victorious, the Maple Leafs played a very strong game and should feel confident heading into Game 4. Expect a bounce-back performance from Joseph Woll and some production from Auston Matthews to help grab a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night.

Score Prediction: Maple Leafs 4 - Panthers 2

