Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, May 16, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Florida Panthers in Game 6 on Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is up 3-2 in the series and can eliminate Toronto.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto went 1-3 against Florida this season, but is 2-3 in the playoffs

The Maple Leafs are 25-13-3 on the road

The Panthers averaged 3 goals per game this season

Toronto averaged 3.25 goals per game

Florida allowed 2.71 goals per game

The Maple Leafs allowed 2.79 goals per game

The Panthers went 27-12-2 at home

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Preview

Toronto has lost three straight games and is now on the brink of elimination. The Maple Leafs in Game 5 were blown out at home 6-1, and Nick Robertson had the only goal in the last few minutes after being down 6-0.

The Maple Leafs start Joseph Woll who went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 1-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .940 SV%. In the playoffs, Woll is 2-3 with a 4.02 GAA and a .877 SV%.

Florida, meanwhile, has all the momentum and confidence. The Panthers in Game 5 were led by Jesper Boqvist and Aaron Ekblad who had a goal and an assist, Sam Bennett, A.J. Greer, Dmitry Kulikov, and Niko Mikkola also scored.

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky who went 33-19-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 16-9-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 7-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction

Toronto is a +200 underdog while Florida is a -245 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Panthers have total control of the series, and at home, should get another big win here. Woll has struggled, but the blame can't be on him as Toronto has been struggling to score.

The Maple Leafs will once again struggle as Bobrovsky has found his form, and the Panthers will eliminate the Leafs here.

Prediction: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 1.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -1.5 (+114)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Tip 3: Carter Verhaeghe 3+ shots on goal (-140)

