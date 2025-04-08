Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Toronto (47-25-4) is coming off a 5-0 win over Columbus. Florida (44-29-4) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panther: Head-to-head & key stats

Toronto is 51-39-7-8 all-time against Florida

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.27 goals per game

Florida is 24-11-2 at home

Toronto is allowing 2.88 goals per game

The Panthers are averaging 3.02 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are 22-12-3 on the road

Florida is allowing 2.71 goals per game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

Toronto is atop the Atlantic Division and is on a four-game winning streak. Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 94 points. William Nylander has 82 points, Auston Matthews has 71 points and John Tavares has 70 points.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, the team's No. 1 goalie. He is 18-8-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 1-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Meanwhile, Florida has been struggling and is resting key players, which many believe is so they fall to the wild-card spot to play Toronto in the first round. The Panthers are set to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 31-18-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 15-9-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 78 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 67 points, Sam Bennett has 50 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 47 points. However, Verhaeghe could be the only one playing due to injuries and rest.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Odds & prediction

Toronto is a -115 favorite, while Florida is a -104 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs will likely win the Atlantic Division, but they could end up playing Florida, which is resting some players and making sure everyone is healthy for the playoffs.

The Panthers will again struggle to score as Toronto will go on the road and get a big win here to further cement the gap atop the Atlantic Division.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)

