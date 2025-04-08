  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 8, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Ad

Toronto (47-25-4) is coming off a 5-0 win over Columbus. Florida (44-29-4) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panther: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Toronto is 51-39-7-8 all-time against Florida
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.27 goals per game
  • Florida is 24-11-2 at home
  • Toronto is allowing 2.88 goals per game
  • The Panthers are averaging 3.02 goals per game
  • The Maple Leafs are 22-12-3 on the road
  • Florida is allowing 2.71 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Preview

Toronto is atop the Atlantic Division and is on a four-game winning streak. Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 94 points. William Nylander has 82 points, Auston Matthews has 71 points and John Tavares has 70 points.

The Maple Leafs will start Anthony Stolarz, the team's No. 1 goalie. He is 18-8-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 SV%. In his career against Florida, he's 1-2 with a 3.06 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Ad

Meanwhile, Florida has been struggling and is resting key players, which many believe is so they fall to the wild-card spot to play Toronto in the first round. The Panthers are set to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 31-18-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Toronto, he's 15-9-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 SV%.

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 78 points. Aleksandar Barkov has 67 points, Sam Bennett has 50 points and Carter Verhaeghe has 47 points. However, Verhaeghe could be the only one playing due to injuries and rest.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Odds & prediction

Toronto is a -115 favorite, while Florida is a -104 underdog, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs will likely win the Atlantic Division, but they could end up playing Florida, which is resting some players and making sure everyone is healthy for the playoffs.

The Panthers will again struggle to score as Toronto will go on the road and get a big win here to further cement the gap atop the Atlantic Division.

Ad

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Toronto ML (-115)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (-115)

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी