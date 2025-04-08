Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (47-25-4) have already made it through to the postseason. They sit at the top of the Atlantic Division with 98 points. The Panthers (44-29-4), meanwhile, have also cemented a playoff spot. They led the table for the majority of the season and sit third currently as they hope to topple the league leaders.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game info

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida

TV Broadcast: ESPN, TSN4

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs are on a four-game winning run. The side look to repeat the performance from the reverse fixture two games ago where they defeated the Panthers 3-2 at home. With both side already qualified for postseason, this game would be for pride and bragging rights as the Maple Leafs try to make it five straight wins.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa is currently the only player sidelined for the Maple Leafs as the defenseman continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Panthers are on an unprecedented five-game losing run. The side look low in confidence lately. The defending Stanley Cup winners will hope to turn things around soon enough as they would want to carry a good run of form into the playoff stages of the campaign.

Ad

Florida Panthers injuries

Aleksander Barkov, Dmitry Kulikov and Matthew Tkachuk are all currently sidelined for the Panthers. Barkov and Kulikov aim to return in the coming week and Tkachuk is gearing up for a postseason return.

Maple Leafs and Panthers key players

Mitch Marner and William Nylander continue to dominate for the Maple Leafs in terms of points. The pair have scored 176 points between them this season.

Sam Reinhart faces the responsibility of contributing to more points than before with second and third-highest points-scorers in Barkov and Tkachuk being injured for the side. Reinhart has scored 37 goals and provided 41 assists so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama