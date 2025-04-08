Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 8, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena this Tuesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 7 PM EDT.
The Maple Leafs (47-25-4) have already made it through to the postseason. They sit at the top of the Atlantic Division with 98 points. The Panthers (44-29-4), meanwhile, have also cemented a playoff spot. They led the table for the majority of the season and sit third currently as they hope to topple the league leaders.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers game info
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Florida
- TV Broadcast: ESPN, TSN4
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Toronto Maple Leafs game preview
The Maple Leafs are on a four-game winning run. The side look to repeat the performance from the reverse fixture two games ago where they defeated the Panthers 3-2 at home. With both side already qualified for postseason, this game would be for pride and bragging rights as the Maple Leafs try to make it five straight wins.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Jani Hakanpaa is currently the only player sidelined for the Maple Leafs as the defenseman continues his recovery from a knee injury.
Florida Panthers game preview
The Panthers are on an unprecedented five-game losing run. The side look low in confidence lately. The defending Stanley Cup winners will hope to turn things around soon enough as they would want to carry a good run of form into the playoff stages of the campaign.
Florida Panthers injuries
Aleksander Barkov, Dmitry Kulikov and Matthew Tkachuk are all currently sidelined for the Panthers. Barkov and Kulikov aim to return in the coming week and Tkachuk is gearing up for a postseason return.
Maple Leafs and Panthers key players
Mitch Marner and William Nylander continue to dominate for the Maple Leafs in terms of points. The pair have scored 176 points between them this season.
Sam Reinhart faces the responsibility of contributing to more points than before with second and third-highest points-scorers in Barkov and Tkachuk being injured for the side. Reinhart has scored 37 goals and provided 41 assists so far this season.
