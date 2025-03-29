Toronto Maple Leafs vs LA Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 29, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the LA Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The puck drop is set to take place at 7 p.m. EDT.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (43-25-4) look a bit shaken lately as they have lost two of their last three games coming into this game. Meanwhile, the Kings (40-22-9) saw their four-game winning run abruptly stopped by the Colorado Avalanche, who defeated them convincingly.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. LA Kings game info

Date: Saturday, March 29

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: CBC, SN, FDSNW

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs will be gutted by their 6-5 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday as the game went into the shootout stage, and they eventually fell short against the home team. While still in and around the top of the Atlantic Division, Toronto will hope to get a few wins under its belt and clinch qualifications for the playoffs sooner rather than later.

Ad

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Jani Hakanpaa remains the only player sidelined for the Maple Leafs with his knee injury before the 4-Nations Face Off.

LA Kings game preview

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

The Kings looked like a shadow of the team they have been over the last two weeks as they lost their most recent game 4-0 away from home. Despite the plaudits the Avalanche deserve for their performance, Los Angeles looked well below par and would want to avenge that performance in front of its home crowd.

Ad

LA Kings injuries

Alex Turcotte continues his recovery from an upper-body injury, while Tanner Jeannot's undisclosed injury has no return date as of now.

Maple Leafs and Kings key players

Mitch Marner and William Nylander sit on 89 and 79 points, respectively, this season, as the players hope to lead the Leafs to the Stanley Cup this campaign.

The attacking trio of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala has been influential for the Kings, as all three players have scored 50+ points and look like a force to be reckoned with for all teams moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama