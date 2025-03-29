Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 29, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings in what could be a possible Stanley Cup Final preview. The Maple Leafs are second in their division with 90 points at 43-25-4. The Kings are in second in their division with a record of 40-22-9 and 89 points.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Kings sport an all-time record of 75-75-21-1 in this head-to-head matchup.

No team has won a season series since 2018-19.

The Kings lost the first game of this season series earlier this year.

The Leafs lead the all-time score 570-556.

The Kings score 3.3 goals per game when hosting Toronto.

The Leafs average 2.9 goals per game when visiting Los Angeles.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a shocking setback last time out, losing 6-5 to the San Jose Sharks, a team with the lowest amount of points in the NHL. They lost in a shootout. The Los Angeles Kings, meanwhile, got shut out by the Colorado Avalanche.

The Los Angeles Kings are taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs (Imagn)

The Leafs are mostly healthy heading into the contest tonight. They are only missing defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who has been out since before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

On the other hand, the Kings have a couple of injuries. Left wing Tanner Jeannot is day-to-day, as is center Alex Turcotte. Neither are expected to play, but they're not ruled out yet.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Betting Tips

Toronto is 10-8-1 as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 25-15-6 as the favorites.

The Maple Leafs are 36-36 against the spread and 16-19 ATS on the road.

The Kings are 35-36 against the spread and 17-16 ATS at home.

Maple Leafs vs Kings Odds and Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are favored to win tonight at -127 on the moneyline.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are +102 to win outright.

The puck line is Los Angeles -1.5, which is +186.

The Leafs are -220 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over and under are both -110.

Prediction: The Kings get an overtime victory at home, but that means that the Maple Leafs cover. The two teams will combine for the over. Kings 4, Maple Leafs 3.

