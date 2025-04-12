Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 12, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens renew their rivalry on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. Toronto (48-26-4) has been off since Wednesday's thrilling 4-3 overtime win in Tampa Bay over the Lightning, while Montreal (39-31-9) just lost 5-2 on Friday night in Ottawa against the Senators.

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Maple Leafs have a 316-357-88-10 record against the Canadiens.

The Leafs are 200-134-45-5 at home against the Habs.

Toronto leads the season series 2-1. Saturday is the fourth and final matchup in 2024-25.

Toronto averages 3.07 per game against Montreal.

The Canadiens average 2.72 goals per game against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens: Preview

Toronto (100 points) has gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 overall, putting themselves in a prime position atop the Atlantic division, though Tampa Bay (98 points) and Florida (96 points) are very much still hanging around in the race.

Meanwhile, Montreal (87 points) had its six-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, but still comfortably holds the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Maple Leafs remain without Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee), both on LTIR. Forward David Kampf (upper body) and defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) are still sidelined with injuries, while defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will also miss Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, Montreal is without forward Kirby Dach (knee), while forward Emil Heineman (undisclosed) is day-to-day and questionable.

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens: Odds and Predictions

Toronto opens up as a sizeable home favorite to beat their rivals from Montreal at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Odds Shark.

Toronto is -230 to win on the money line.

Montreal is +190 to win on the money line.

The puck line is Toronto -1.5, which is +110.

The over/under is 6 goals.

The over-goals is -105, while the under-goals is -115.

Prediction:

Both teams have been in a groove lately and still have a lot on the line down the stretch of the regular season. However, Montreal will be in tough after Friday night's physical game in Ottawa, which Toronto should take advantage of. The Maple Leafs will beat the Canadiens in a close one on Saturday night at home.

Score Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 3

