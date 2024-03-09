Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 9th 2024

The 36-19-8 Toronto Maple Leafs will be facing off against the 24-29-10 Montreal Canadiens in a conference showdown at Centre Bell on Saturday, March 9, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, CBC, and TVAS.

Toronto suffered a 4-1 defeat on the road against the Bruins in its previous outing on March 7, while Montreal also experienced a road loss, falling 4-1 to the Hurricanes on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.54 goals per game and allowing 3.14 goals per outing.

Their power play efficiency is an impressive 27.5%, placing them second overall. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 54 goals, 26 assists and 264 shots on goal. He has been complemented well by William Nylander with 34 goals, 50 assists and 253 shots on goal, while Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 51 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 16-5-6, with a 3.14 GAA and a .885 SV%.

The Canadiens are averaging 2.76 goals per game and conceding 3.49, while their power play success rate is 18.6%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 25 goals and 36 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 31 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 36 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 13-11-5 record in goal, boasting a 3.14 GAA and a .905 SV%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 884 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Maple Leafs are 344-402-88-10 against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Canadiens have a 52.0% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.2%.

On penalty kills, the Canadiens boast an 74.9% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 77.5%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has emerged victorious in 31 out of 52 games when entering as the odds favorite team. When faced with odds shorter than -209 in 13 games, the Maple Leafs secured victory in eight instances indicating 67.6% chance of winning this one.

On the other hand, the Canadiens have played the underdog role in 58 games this season, managing to upset their opponents in 20 of those encounters, representing a success rate of 34.5%. Montreal's record stands at 4-19 when facing odds of +173 or longer as the underdogs with 36.6% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 6 - 3 Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Canadiens to beat the spread: No.

